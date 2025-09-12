Houston Cougars vs. Colorado Buffaloes: Live Game Updates, Stats - Houston Leads 10-0
After an impressive 2-0 start to the 2025 season, the Houston Cougars are halfway to matching their win total from last season.
Coach Willie Fritz assembled a squad that looks almost unrecognizable when compared to the 2024 team almost completely through the transfer portal.
Now that Week 3 is here, the Cougars get a chance to stay unbeaten when one of the hottest names in college football comes to town: Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Central. Follow along here for live updates as the game kicks off.
Houston Cougars vs Colorado Buffaloes: Prime Time
Last season, the Buffaloes were one of the best teams in the Big 12. They had NFL talent in both quarterback Shedeur Sanders and all-around athlete Travis Hunter. They finished with a 9-4 record and were a close game against Kansas State away from a Big 12 Championship berth.
Colorado has had a somewhat shaky start to the season, but nothing to be too concerned about as a Buffs fan. The Buffaloes dropped their first game to a talented Georgia Tech team after a gritty performance out of quarterback Haynes King.
After the loss, Colorado had some doubts surrounding the quarterback position. Rumors started circulating that starter Kaidon Salter could be losing the starting role to third-stringer Cade Staub, something that Sanders himself has dismissed. What he did admit, however, was that Staub had been receiving most of the starting reps in practice.
“I’m not confirming none of y’all, y’all know that,” Sanders said, per On3. “We ain’t like that. We good. We have capable guys. Staub has been doing a phenomenal job of getting the majority of the reps, but I haven’t made that assessment and decision yet. You know, in today’s media, we don’t care about being correct anymore. We just want to be first."
On top of the quarterback confusion, both teams are coming off short weeks. The Buffaloes are dealing with multiple injuries to key playmakers, something that gives the Cougars a major advantage, on top of Houston’s home-field and weather advantages.
Friday night’s game marks the first time the two teams face off in 54 years, when the Buffs defeated the Coogs 29-17 in their first and only other matchup.
In this one, Houston is a 5.5-point favorite with an almost sellout crowd.
Live Updates & Box Score
1
2
2
4
Total
Colorado Buffaloes
Houston Cougars
10
10
Once the game starts, follow along here for live updates.
Colorado receives the opening kickoff.
1st quarter
Colorado quarterback Ryan Staub got the start. He connected with Joseph Williams and Dre'lon Miller through the air for gains of 10 and 16 yards, respectively, but the Buffaloes punted after an eight-play, 28-yard opening drive.
Change of possession
The Cougars offense started on its own three-yard line.
Houston running back Dean Connors got the first three touches of the drive, including a 16-yard catch on the pass from Conner Weigman.
Weigman hits Amare Thomas for a gain of 22 yards to move the Coogs to Colorado’s 34 yard line.
Houston attempts a 52-yard field goal. Attempt is good.
Houston 3, Colorado 0
Change of possession
Colorado takes over at its own 33. Houston forces a three-and-out.
Change of possession
Houston takes over at its own 21. Conner Weigman scampers for 49 yards to take it to the Colorado 30. Weigman pass complete to Thomas for 16 yards, roughing the passer added on to the end.
First and goal from the four for Houston. Dean Connors four yard rush for a Houston touchdown. PAT is good.
Houston 10, Colorado 0
