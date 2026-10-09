Conner Weigman Can Take Houston to Another Level in Big 12 Race

The No. 22 Houston Cougars are heading into a make-or-break stretch, starting this weekend with a road trip to Manhattan, Kansas, to take on the Kansas State Wildcats.

Houston must also host the No. 18 Oklahoma State Cowboys on Oct. 17, then visit the No. 12 Utah Utes the following week. In other words, these next three weeks are huge. However, the man who can lead the Cougars through this treacherous stretch of the schedule is their quarterback, Conner Weigman.

Conner Weigman Must Elevate the Offense Through This Stretch

Weigman, coming out of high school, was ranked a five-star recruit and the No. 3 QB in the 2022 class according to 247Sports. He committed to the Texas A&M Aggies. Unfortunately, things didn't work out well for Weigman in College Station, and he decided to transfer to Houston after the 2024 season.

In 2025, he solidified himself as a great QB with a solid season: 2,705 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, nine interceptions, and 700 rushing yards on 171 carries. All in all, Weigman broke out as the star QB he hoped he would become. In 2026, he's only gotten better. Thus far, he has passed for 1,186 yards, 11 touchdowns, and only one interception.

Weigman has looked more elusive, totaling 156 rushing yards on 42 carries. It is safe to say the senior star QB can elevate this offense in huge games. In my opinion, different QBs fit different situations.

Houston QB Conner Weigman rolls out of the pocket during the game against UCF at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some can perform so well that the defense scrambles and doesn't know what to do. These QBs can sling it, run the ball well, and sometimes seem like absolute magicians. A couple of guys who stand out to me as QBs who can do this single-handedly so far are Trinidad Chambliss, Keelon Russell, Anthony Colandrea, and Conner Weigman.

Other names are great. But when you can throw on the run almost as effectively as you can in the pocket (Chambliss), move like a kick returner (Colandrea), and threaten in so many ways (Weigman), it feels like you can take a team to another level. Weigman is the QB who always gives a team a chance - no matter how good the opponents are.

What Has Weigman Done So Well?

What makes Weigman such a talented QB who can trouble any defense? He's a smart QB. Football IQ matters a lot for quarterbacks. For example, quarterback Bryce Underwood of the Michigan Wolverines is among the highest-rated QB recruits ever coming out of high school.

Unfortunately for the Wolverines, that hasn't translated into wins. The sophomore has 16 passing touchdowns and an ugly 13 interceptions in his career. Underwood has clearly struggled to process plays and deliver. Against the Western Michigan Broncos, for example, late in the fourth quarter on a third-and-3, Underwood could have clearly run the ball up the middle and gotten a first down.

Instead, he threw the ball into tight coverage, resulting in an incompletion. Weigman has shown the ability to read a play, adjust accordingly, and deliver the desired result. It often takes time to develop a sharp football IQ, but Weigman has clearly developed this trait exceptionally well.

Weigman has thrown only one interception and has turned the ball over very little. Essentially, Weigman and many other QBs have great arm strength and speed. They have the tools; they just need to use them well and make the right decisions. Last Saturday, the youngster Kamario Taylor threw a pick-six on a throw that clearly was a bad decision.

Weigman has done well in avoiding such critical mistakes. Simply put, the Cougars' opponents over the next few weeks will be hard to beat, especially given the evident weakness they've shown over five weeks (the secondary).

However, Weigman can carry this team to a good record over this stretch. In college football, teams often must rely on their QB to push them to victory. Overall, Weigman must elevate his play to help the Cougars. If he can, then Houston can go farther than many people expect in 2026.