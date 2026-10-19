Conner Weigman's Career Night Gives Houston a New Level of Confidence

After a 35-32 win against Oklahoma State, the Houston Cougars jumped up to the No. 14 spot in the AP Poll.

Quarterback Conner Weigman threw for 343 yards and five touchdowns to get the Cougars over the Cowboys.

Weigman had one of his best performances this season and brings a new level of confidence to Houston.

Oct 17, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The yards on his five touchdowns showed how the night unfolded at TDECU Stadium. Weigman's first touchdown was a two-yard throw to tight end Patrick Overmyer, who was coming off a four-touchdown game against Kansas State.

In the second quarter, after a Houston interception, Weigman capped off a 25-yard drive with a seven-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Amare Thomas.

After halftime, both teams combined for 50 points in the final two quarters. Oklahoma State scored on its opening possession in the third quarter to get within four points. However, Weigman was able to answer immediately.

Weigman completed a 51-yard pass to Thomas to set up at the three-yard line. Then, he was able to complete a pass to Trent Walker for his third touchdown of the game.

When the Cowboys narrowed the lead to 21-17, Weigman went back to Thomas for a 21-yard touchdown on fourth-and-three after a 44-yard run from the quarterback.

Finally, Weigman had his longest touchdown pass in the game, throwing to wide receiver Koby Young for a 48-yard completion to cap the score for Houston on the night.

Five touchdown passes in a game for the quarterback is a first for him as a Cougar and the most he's thrown this season.

Last year, Weigman faced an Oklahoma State team that finished 1-11. However, this time, he faced a ranked team that topped Oregon in Week 2. This game marked Weigman's fifth game this season with at least three touchdown passes.

Weigman is also second in the Big 12 in passing yards with 1,771 and first in touchdowns with 20. During the postgame press conference, head coach Willie Fritz highlighted how poised Weigman was in the game.

"I just think he is a really good quarterback," Fritz said. "He just keeps getting better every week. He's smart, really accurate and he can also run the ball."

The next big test for the Cougars is next week against No. 10 Utah. The Utes will be the toughest team Weigman has faced since Texas Tech in September.

He looked good against ranked teams, so if Saturday was any indication, Weigman can walk into Salt Lake City with more confidence than he's ever had.