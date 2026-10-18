Willie Fritz Says Houston Fans Played a Crucial Role Against Oklahoma State

The No. 20 Houston Cougars pulled off a ranked home win over the No. 18 Oklahoma State Cowboys in the biggest game at TDECU Stadium since 2015. This was the first ranked matchup win at home for Houston in 11 years and the atmosphere demonstrated that. Houston improved to 10-4-1 in ranked home games.

Houston football has proven how good its team is, and the program had been asking for more fan support heading into this Week 7 game. The fans showed up in large numbers and TDECU Stadium was packed.

The official attendance was 42,544, which was the fourth-largest crowd in TDECU Stadium history and the eighth sellout in stadium history as well. The last time UH had a sellout was Oct. 4, 2025 against Texas Tech.

In such a tight-ranked contest, home support can be a decisive advantage. That's what the Cougars felt for the first time all season. It played a real role in Houston getting this win to improve to 6-1 on the year. Coach Willie Fritz thanked the fans for showing up in the postgame press conference.

Houston Fans Showed Game-Changing Support

Oct 17, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars mascot Shasta leads fans in cheering before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I want to make sure I recognize a great crowd tonight. I really felt like we had a home field advantage. They were loud. The student section I thought, was outstanding. At the other end of the field, they did a good job of being loud when they were backed up one time," Fritz said. "So, I appreciate everybody coming out, and hopefully, you saw what UH Football is all about and also the experience here."

Fritz had pleaded with Houston fans to show up after the team's big win over Kansas State and he appreciated the full stadium.

“At one point, I did look around a little bit and saw it. It’s what we’ve been hoping for. I think Oklahoma State might’ve had three or four thousand people come, which is outstanding, but 90-something percent of the crowd was Houston people, which is outstanding,” Fritz said.

Loud support can often be a big boost and energy provider for the home team's defense in particular. Houston's defense played great during key stretches and redshirt junior cornerback Will James fed off the crowd's energy. He was pumped after his best performance of the season and played a massive role in why Houston won this top-20 showdown.

"The roar of the crowd when I got that interception was unbelievable. I missed that feeling. I haven’t had the season that I’ve wanted to have as far as these last five or six games, but having an interception and hearing that crowd scream behind me, I loved it," James said.

Houston finally got the home-field advantage it deserves, given it's a competitive team in the race to reach the Big 12 championship. The players know what a tremendous environment it was for this game at home.

"TDECU hasn’t been packed like that in a minute, and 42,000 fans is special. I loved everything about it, from coming out and seeing the whole stadium filled with people, which brought a lot of energy and excitement to our game," James said. "If we keep doing that, then we’re going all the way."