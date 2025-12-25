Conner Weigman, Cougars Embracing Final Opportunity at NRG Stadium

Hearing that the Houston Cougars would be able to stay close to their facilities fired up a ton of players, including the quarterback who has run the offense the entire season.

Quarterback Conner Weigman has been one of the many reasons the Cougars have been able to take the next step after the program wasn’t where it needed to be over the past several years.

For the last time with the same group of players that have been playing the entire season, coach Willie Fritz and Co. get one last opportunity to play together at NRG Stadium before the seniors leave their legacy and start their next journey.

“You're only a team one year,” Weigman said. “You never get to play with the same guys again. Being able to grasp that and not take these days for granted, we got three more days until the game, and that’s it for this 2025 season.”

One Last Time

Going out on top.

That’s one thing that Weigman really wants for his team to do for the last time in front of a crowd that is expected to lean heavily in favor of Houston.

Realizing that this was it before turning the page and going on to the next chapter of Fritz football, Weigman acknowledged how much his coach had done to turn around this program and create a culture that every player respected.

“Coach Fritz does a really good job with that culture, and he’s bringing them in and not missing a beat,” Weigman said. “I think it says a lot about the culture coach Fritz built."

Relationships have meant so much to Weigman, who said he could never take time with his people for granted, including wide receiver Amare Thomas and tight end Tanner Koziol.

The Birmingham, Alabama, junior has been great as a WR approaching 1,000 yards, and the senior from Bloomingdale, Illinois, who has been one of the best TEs in all of college football, has also built chemistry through the 2025-26 campaign.

“We spend countless hours outside of practice,” Weigman said. “That’s how the chemistry grows. You're only a team one year. You never get to play with the same guys again. Being able to grasp that and not take these days for granted, we got three more days until the game, and that’s it for this 2025 season.”

NRG Stadium

Not every day do college football programs get to play inside NFL stadiums, which is also right down the street from where the quarterback lives in Cypress, Texas. For Weigman, he is super locked in to getting the Cougars to 10 wins.

“It’s important,” Weigman said. “It’s core memories that will last a lifetime, and I will look back at these times and have good memories from this. It will be a really cool experience to be able to play with each other one last time.”

What also makes it cool for him is being able to see friends, family, and the community come together to support the University of Houston. He is expecting a ton of people that he knew from school growing up to make an appearance at the game, too.

“It’s going to be cool to have all my hometown friends there from elementary all the way to my high school friends,” Weigman said. “It’s going to be a cool moment for sure. It’s a huge opportunity for this team, this university, and this community to come together two days after Christmas. No excuse to not be there and get a good showing.”