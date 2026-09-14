3 Overreactions After Houston vs Southern

The No. 22 Houston Cougars roll into Week 3 of the season after a massive 77-6 rout of Southern at TDECU Stadium on Saturday.

Houston led 28-0 after the first quarter and quickly showcased its depth with the second and third string units playing from halfway through the second quarter.

Given that the Cougars were playing against an FCS opponent, a blowout was expected. However, Houston blew past the 51.5 point favorite margin and scored 11 touchdowns.

There were quite a few takeaways, but here are three overreactions from the Week 2 win.

Sep 12, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars defensive lineman Dk Mays (47) celebrates with defensive back Kentrell Webb (8) after recovering a fumble during the first quarter against the Southern University Jaguars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keisean Henderson Running Packages

The Cougars' backup quarterback was the No. 1 overall recruit in this year's high school class as a five-star signal-caller. Henderson was also considered the top dual threat quarterback in his recruiting class.

He demonstrated that electric ability in his 54-yard rushing touchdown in this game, where he picked up a fumbled snap and quickly took it all the way. Henderson's speed and change of direction was on full display. He brings an exciting future for Houston. However, it doesn't have to necessarily be the future.

Keisean takes off 🚀 pic.twitter.com/DKfIX139PQ — Houston Football (@UHCougarFB) September 13, 2026

Houston should find a way to use that explosiveness this season. It can add another element to the offense. His 6-foot-5, 195-pound frame could also help Houston in short yardage. That can also take some pressure off senior quarterback Conner Weigman in the run game. Henderson could be involved as a runner in every game.

He went six for seven for 83 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

Houston's Run Defense is Elite

The Cougars have not allowed their opponents to run the ball at all during the first weeks of the year. Houston forced Southern to have -6 rushing yards total in the game on 22 attempts.

Houston allowed just 26 total rushing yards to Oregon State in the season opener. Most of the Beavers' running backs didn't find much success. The Cougars added two transfers in the interior defensive line with senior De'Marion Thomas from Oklahoma State and seventh-year Ejiro Egodogbare from Yale.

The Cougars also have experienced returners in seniors Khalil Laufau and Myles Parker. There is depth and that has allowed them to lock down the run. Houston's run defense looks very strong at the moment.

However, the competition will get significantly higher going forward and it will be interesting to see how it looks.

Add John Hebert to the Mix

Houston already has a deep and talented running back room. Freshman John Hebert brings another element to the group. He was a star at the high school level in the city with over 8000 yards in his varsity career.

Hebert is very well the future at the position as a four-star recruit and the ability to make plays both as a runner and passer even with his 5-foot-11, 180-pound frame. He broke multiple tackles on his impressive 20-yard receiving touchdown from Henderson in the second quarter. He also added five carries for 65 yards and a touchdown.

While it seems like the Cougars just go three-deep at back, Hebert could get some time out there. His dual threat explosiveness as a freshman could be something to add.