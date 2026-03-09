Willie Fritz Speaks Highly of Houston QB Room After First Spring Practice

Spring practices are officially underway for the Houston Cougars, and early attention is already shifting towards the team's quarterback room. After the first day, head coach Willie Fritz had encouraging things to say about both Conner Weigman and Keisean Henderson.

According to PaperCityMag's Chris Baldwin, Weigman's arm strength was a highlight in the first spring practice of the year. After practice, Fritz told Baldwin that he believes the offseason has done wonders for the Cougars' signal caller.

"We talked about it before, but he's really done a nice job of going through this whole offseason, getting stronger and more flexible," Fritz said. "I think he's got a little more zip on the ball. That was something we were looking to do, and it's hard to do that when you're not healthy and going through a lifting regimen like you have to as a quarterback."

Weigman looking sharper in the passing game means trouble for opposing defenses. Last season, he completed over 65 percent of his passes for 2,705 yards and 25 touchdowns. If Weigman looks sharper pushing the ball downfield this season, Houston's opponents will have even more to account for.

Why Houston Likes Where Its Quarterbacks Stand

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz speak with an ESPN sports caster after the win over Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Fritz also pointed to another reason why we could see a better version of Weigman this season. While he made progress physically, Houston's head coach believes that the veteran quarterback will benefit from something that's been rare in his collegiate career: continuity.

After bouncing between different offensive systems in recent years, Weigman now has the chance to build on what he learned last year.

"I think he's got great knowledge of what we're doing," Fritz told Baldwin. "I think this is the first year where he's run the same system two years in a row in the last four years."

That kind of stability could be just as important as any physical improvement or change to the roster. For a quarterback, that kind of stability often leads to making smarter decisions with the football when the pressure is on.

After speaking on Weigman's growth, Fritz was asked about his thoughts on Henderson's situation at Houston. Despite having offers from nearly every national title contender in the country, the freshman quarterback chose to stay with the Cougars.

"I think it's great, I don't think he could be in a better situation," Fritz told Baldwin

For Henderson, there may not be a better situation than learning behind Weigman. Houston's veteran quarterback gives the true freshman someone to watch closely as he adjusts to the collegiate level.