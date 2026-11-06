Conner Weigman Has a Chance to Make a Major Statement for Houston

Quarterback Conner Weigman and the Houston Cougars need to bounce back and finish the regular season strong after taking a dissapointing loss at the undefeated Utah Utes.

Weigman has a major opportunity for some national recognition by taking a step forward against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Will Houston Come Back Stronger Against Cincinnati?

After a remarkable stretch, Houston had a chance to make a national statement against Utah. Despite leading for the majority of the game and winning 10-0 in the third quarter, the offense ran straight into a brick wall as the defense cracked, leading to a Utes rally.

Utah ultimately came away with a 21-13 win. A win that still looms fresh in Houston's mind. But that can't stop the Cougars this Saturday against a dangerous Bearcats team. Not to mention, there are also two different versions of this Bearcats team.

There is the version that blew the undefeated Texas Tech Red Raiders right out of the water a couple of weeks ago, winning 37-24 in a thrilling game. That's the dangerous version that could prove fatal to Houston. Then there's the version that got whipped 34-7 by the Arizona Wildcats and curb-stomped 49-25 by the Utes.

Cincinnati QB JC French IV throws against Texas Tech. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is impossible to tell which version Weigman and Co. will see, but Houston must be ready for both. That was one burning question of four I wrote yesterday: what version of the Bearcats shows? But the other? Will Houston bounce back? That will be critical for a team hopeful of a College Football Playoff run in 2026.

Who will help that is none other than Weigman, who has the capability of carrying the Cougars to victory.

He has been incredibly hard to defend. Houston's 3rd-down offense is very good because of his legs, his throwing ability, and a running back room that can do what it needs to do. The Cougars still lead the nation in 3rd-down offense, with a conversion rate of 56.7%, thanks to Weigman's ability.

The Cougars need to get back to doing such things against the Bearcats. It would just be great to see the offense do that with a huge, season-defining stretch of schedule ahead.

Can Weigman Get Back Some National Recognition Against Cincinnati?

Weigman didn't perform badly against Utah, finishing with 302 yards, including 282 passing yards. He also didn't throw an interception. He finished 19 for 35 and also fumbled the ball deep in Houston territory late in the fourth quarter, leading to defiicit growing from one point to eight points.

Before that game, Weigman was starting to earn more national recognition for his Heisman-caliber performances against teams like the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Kansas State Wildcats. I still don't think Weigman is getting enough attention. However, I would like to see him bounce back against the Bearcats.

Houston QB Conner Weigman passes against Utah. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Weigman has a ton of talent, and it would be nice to see him get into the Heisman conversation. The conversation is getting more interesting with Malachi Toney's recent injury and Julian Sayin's injury, which has also affected superstar wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. In other words, if Weigman can stand out, then there is an open path for such a award.

Even the QB1 in the NFL Draft is far from decided, especially given some lackluster performances. If Weigman can lead this Houston team to victory and lead the Cougars to the CFP, those interesting conversations will start to involve his name.

Obviously, though, the most important thing right now is for Weigman to come back stronger against the Bearcats. He has 2,053 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and just two interceptions. Such numbers are amazing. Now comes the important part for a QB, though: the end stretch of the season. How he performs could be what Houston needs to compete for CFP spot in 2026.