Houston Star QB Conner Weigman Isn't Being Talked About Enough

The No. 14 Houston Cougars are 6-1 after winning a shootout against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, 35-32.

The Cougars' star quarterback led them to victory with an amazing performance. Weigman has been nothing short of great in 2026 and deserves more national recognition for his performance thus far.

Conner Weigman Needs to Be Talked About More

We've all heard about quarterback Darian Mensah, wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, and so many other players being the best players in the country.

But Weigman hasn't gotten enough attention. Weigman completed 24 of 33 passes for 343 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception against the Cowboys, posting a 94.9 quarterback rating. He also added 52 rushing yards on 11 carries. As a result, he earned Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honors.

The Houston defense struggled to contain the Cowboys' powerful offense after taking a 14-3 lead into halftime, as the defense allowed 26 points and far too many explosive plays.

But when quarterback Drew Mestemaker and the Cowboys scored, Houston responded with Weigman and a fantastic wide receiver corps, with Amare Thomas and Trent Walker each getting more than 100 yards. Despite the close score, the offense played as if the game was never in doubt.

When the Cougars needed points, Weigman and the offense got them. The week before, Weigman completed 19 of 30 passes for 243 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception, finishing with a 96.4 QB rating in a 35-16 win over the Kansas State Wildcats.

Simply put, the Houston offense has been one of the best in the nation because Weigman has led it so well. And the Cougars have a massive matchup this Saturday on the road against the No. 10 Utah Utes, next in what is an opportunity to show the college football world just how good Houston is.

Thanks to Weigman and this talented offense, the Cougars have a chance to be one of the best teams in the Big 12 and have a genuine shot at the College Football Playoff.

Does Weigman Belong in the Heisman Conversation?

Right now, the Heisman is wide open for a player who can perform exceptionally well in the second half of the season.

Through seven games, Weigman has passed for 1,771 yards (17th), 20 touchdowns (2nd), and two interceptions, with an 87.7 QB rating (4th). He has also added 229 yards on the ground on 59 carries. Some of these numbers might not jump off the page, but at the same time, others do.

Weigman is passing for 10 touchdowns for every interception so far. He has done well protecting the ball and has taken only seven sacks. Plus, he's been effective with his legs. Really, there isn't one area of his game where he has been lacking.

Without Weigman, the Cougars probably wouldn't have won against the Cowboys, or even against the UCF Knights, whom Weigman, with some defensive help, outscored 27-0 in the final 17 minutes to win 27-17.

If he can maintain these numbers, Weigman will be in the Heisman conversation. This week against the Utes is another golden opportunity for Weigman to carry the Cougars to victory. The whole offense has been amazing, but it runs through Weigman.

This isn't a declaration that Weigman must be in the Heisman conversation after Week 7. Rather, it's more a declaration that he shouldn't be ignored and should be seen as one of the best quarterbacks in the country.

This throw shows the arm talent that the former five-star recruit has:

HOUSTON ANSWERS 📞



Conner Weigman connects with Koby Young for a 48-yard @UHCougarFB TD pic.twitter.com/hICeRxTN7k — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 18, 2026

Many may wonder who QB1 is in the NFL draft after 2026's unexpected twists. Weigman still has much work to do to get more NFL attention, but his performance on Saturday is the kind that grabs an NFL scout's attention and raises huge questions.

There is still a lot of season left, but Weigman is elite. Can he find himself in New York at the end of the season, or will he be drafted on day one of the NFL draft? No one knows, but it certainly seems possible.