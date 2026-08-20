Conner Weigman Named Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Watch List

Houston's quarterback Conner Weigman was named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm watch list on August 19, among other senior or upperclassman quarterbacks. It is the quarterback's second watch list this month, after being on the watch list for the Maxwell Award on August 3.

With Weigman nominated among the best quarterbacks in college football, winning this award could raise his national presence.

Here is why this matters for Houston in 2026.

Nov 29, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) carries the ball against Baylor Bears linebacker Kyland Reed (45) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last year, Weigman totaled 2,705 passing yards and 25 touchdowns and rushed for 700 yards with 11 touchdowns. However, his first three years in college have been a rough start for the senior quarterback.

Throughout his years at Texas A&M, injuries derailed Weigman's career, ultimately costing him the playing time in 2023 and the starting job in 2024.

Compared to other quarterbacks in the Big 12, he is seen as one of the best. He was fifth in passing touchdowns, seventh in passing yards and fifth in passer rating.

In this 2026 season, Weigman has one of the best supporting casts he has ever had in his college football career. Wide receivers Amare Thomas and Trent Walker are expected to be Weigman's best targets. Thomas was named to Pro Football Network's Preseason All-Big 12 first team and is considered to be one of the best receivers in the conference.

Meanwhile, Walker is coming off a season with 823 yards and two touchdowns at Oregon State. He projects as the No. 2 option in the offense for Weigman to throw to. Additionally, offensive linemen Shadre Hurst and Anthony Boswell both received national nominations.

Weigman was one of the biggest reasons Houston went 10-3 and won the Kinder's Texas Bowl against LSU 38-35. His ability to sense danger in the pocket, immense arm talent and adaptability against defenses created an explosive offense Houston fans haven't seen since 2022, when players like Clayton Tune and Tank Dell played for the Cougars.

Since 2021, there have only been 17 quarterbacks to win 10 games, have 3,000 total yards, 35 touchdowns and 10 or fewer turnovers. The group includes nine first-round draft picks, 11 Heisman finalists, five who played for a national title and two active players: Arch Manning and Weigman, per Houston Athletics.

The chances of Weigman winning this award are very slim compared to the other quarterbacks on the list. However, being on the watch list means that Weigman is now being recognized as one of the best quarterbacks in the nation.