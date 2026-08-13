Shadre Hurst named to Lombardi Trophy Watch List

Houston's offensive line added more national recognition to the mix of talented linemen.

Offensive lineman Shadre Hurst was named to the Lombardi Trophy Watch List, an award that honors the nation's top college linemen on offense or defense.

Here is what it means for Houston.

Sep 20, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Tulane Green Wave offensive linemen Shadre Hurst (56) blocks during the first quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hurst is one of six Big 12 players named to the trophy watch list, with three from Texas Tech, one from BYU and the last from Cincinnati. Additionally, this is Hurst's second watch list in this preseason.

He and defensive tackle Khalil Laufau were named to the Outland Trophy Preseason Watch List, an award that belongs to the best interior lineman of either offense or defense. Both award watch lists give the Cougars a proven interior anchor on the offensive line.

In addition, Hurst was graded as the No. 6 guard and the No. 9 offensive lineman nationally by PFF in 2025. He was also a three-time conference champion in the American Athletic Conference while at Tulane.

Hurst reunites with head coach Willie Fritz and offensive line coach Eman Naghavi, giving Houston a big advantage. Similar to running back Makhi Hughes returning to Fritz's offensive scheme, Naghavi understands how Hurst plays.

He could become the second Cougar to win the Lombardi Trophy. Defensive tackle Wilson Whitley won the award in 1976.

Updated Offensive Line

With Hurst now added to the Lombardi Trophy Watch List, Houston's offensive line has been named to a total of three watch list nods that could give the players national recognition. Hurst holds two of the watch list nods and offensive lineman Anthony Boswell was named to the Rimington Trophy Preseason Watch List.

With two offensive linemen who were among the best in their conferences, Fritz has more confidence to run the offense the way it was intended.

Running games become more dominant and dangerous to opposing defenses. Quarterback Conner Weigman gets more time in the pocket to make accurate and decisive passes for big plays.

A team that just went 10-3 the year before has to prove that was just their floor, not their ceiling. With an interior offensive lineman who has been named to two trophy watch lists in the mix, everything changes from last season.

Having two players amass three trophy watch list appearances in one preseason means Houston is doing something right. Both linemen arrived this year and showed up on watch lists before they even took a single snap.