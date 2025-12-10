Conner Weigman Reveals Plans For Future With Houston Cougars

The Houston Cougars were able to take their 4-8 record from 2024 and flip it around to a 9-3 record in 2025 that gave them bowl game eligibility for the first time since 2022, thanks to a quadrant of transfers that truly revamped the offense for head coach Willie Fritz and his team.

Running back Dean Connors, tight end Tanner Koziol, and wide receiver Amare Thomas were the big playmakers, but an offense falters without a trustworthy quarterback and that is where former Texas A&M signal-caller Conner Weigman comes into play.

The Cypress native returned home to the Houston area after three years in College Station, and after finally getting a full season to show what he's capable of under center, there's a chance that the good times could keep on rolling for Weigman in H-Town.

"This Is My Home"

As first reported by Chris Baldwin of PaperCity Magazine during a personal interview with the quarterback, Weigman said that he has full intentions of returning to the Cougars for the 2026 season.

Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) throws a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

"For sure. That's the plan," Weigman said to the media. "I love the city of Houston. This is my home. I love my coaches. For sure."

Weigman also opened up on his relationship with Keisean Henderson, Houston's next big thing under center, and how well they've gotten along since Henderson's recent signing with the Coogs.

"He's a special player," Weigman said of Henderson. "He can literally do whatever he wants on a football field. Just watching his tape, he's a special player and he's a special person, he's a good person, and we can chop it up and hang out off the field, too."

With Weigman likely returning to Houston in 2026, Henderson will likely redshirt and take the 2026 season as a learning experience behind the veteran, which will be good for Henderson's long-term growth.

After injuries affected his three-year tenure with the Texas A&M Aggies, Weigman showed up and showed out back home in Houston for the 2025 season, completing 204 of 319 passes for 2,475 yards along with 21 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

What really should have surprised most about Weigman in the season, however, are his rushing stats, which totaled 644 yards and 11 touchdowns on 158 carries, his yardage totaling more than the yardage from his three years at A&M combined and then multiplied by two, a truly incredible display of what a fully healthy Weigman is capable of.

Before Houston can look towards the 2026 season, however, they first must tame the LSU Tigers in the Kinder's Texas Bowl in Houston at NRG Stadium on December 27, 2025.