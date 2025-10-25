Houston Cougars' Conner Weigman Finally Gaining Respect
After back-to-back 4-8 seasons, the Houston Cougars are 6-1, bowl eligible for the first time in the Big 12 and should be one of the better stories in college football, but they haven't received anywhere near the amount of attention they should.
It could be because the Cougars are still one of the newest teams in the Power Four, and thus don't have the same brand recognition as their peers. It could be because they don't have a signature win yet, and their biggest game of the year so far - against Texas Tech on Oct. 4 - ended in a blowout loss. However, this is still a good team that deserves credit for an impressive turnaround this season.
No single player has been more of a victim of this lack of attention than quarterback Conner Weigman, who has been a boon for the offense in his first season as a Cougar. However, that may be changing now.
Conner Weigman Among Biggest Risers in QB Power Ranking
CBS Sports analyst David Cobb puts together a weekly power ranking of the top 50 quarterbacks in college football, and Weigman was among this week's biggest risers. After his performance against Arizona on Saturday, in which he completed 15 of 23 passes for 164 yards and three touchdowns while adding 98 yards and another score on the ground, the Texas A&M transfer rose 17 spots from No. 42 to No. 26. This places him between Duke's Darian Mensah and Baylor's Sawyer Robertson.
Through seven games, Weigman has now completed 62 percent of his passes for 1,380 yards with 11 touchdowns and only two interceptions, plus 243 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. Sure, he's not putting up gaudy numbers, but he has clear command of the offense and fits perfectly with what the Cougars want to do.
Additionally, Weigman has a great chance to climb higher on the power rankings when he and Houston face Arizona State and quarterback Sam Leavitt, who came in at No. 16 on the list.
"Leavitt didn't have his best game against Texas Tech, but he had a great final drive in Arizona State's 26-22 takedown of the previously unbeaten Red Raiders," Cobb wrote. "With Leavitt completing five passes (four of them to Jordyn Tyson), the Sun Devils drove 75 yards on 10 plays in the final two minutes for a go-ahead touchdown."
With Weigman under center, the Cougars have someone they can always count on to give it his all.