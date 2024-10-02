Cougars trying to find positive results in Fort Worth: Houston vs. TCU Preview
The stage is set for a rivalry to unfold under the Friday night lights at Amon G. Carter Stadium, where the Houston Cougars take on the TCU Horned Frogs in a Big 12 matchup that harks back to their Southwest Conference days. From the late 1970s to the mid-1990s, Houston and TCU often clashed, but with the Cougars joining the Big 12 last season, this historic rivalry has reignited. Both teams will be aiming to notch a critical conference victory before heading into their respective bye weeks.
Houston enters this matchup looking to rebound from a brutal start to their season. Currently sitting at 1-4 overall and 0-2 in Big 12 play, the Cougars are coming off two consecutive shutout losses to Cincinnati and Iowa State, where they were outscored 54-0. This marks the first time Houston has suffered consecutive shutouts since 1994, a streak that adds to their frustrations after a rough non-conference stretch. Now in their second year under head coach Willie Fritz, the Cougars are searching for answers on offense, averaging just 10.4 points per game, which ranks last in the FBS.
Coach Fritz knows the uphill battle his team faces and is taking steps to reignite Houston’s stagnant offense. One of his key challenges is finding consistency at quarterback. Last week, Fritz opted for a rotation between Donovan Smith and Zeon Chriss, but neither could spark the offense into scoring drives. The quarterback situation remains unresolved, with Fritz not yet naming a starter for the game against TCU. Third-string quarterback Ui Ale may also be in contention as the Cougars search for a way to jump-start their offense, which has failed to find rhythm through five games.
Offensive struggles for Houston extend beyond the quarterback position. The Cougars are still without a 100-yard rusher or receiver this season, though the ground game has shown flashes of potential in Big 12 play. Running backs Stacy Sneed and Re’Shaun Sanford II have averaged 4.5 and 5.7 yards per carry in their last two outings, but penalties and turnovers have plagued the Cougars, hindering any offensive momentum. Houston is tied for 113th nationally in penalty yardage and has turned the ball over 10 times, which has severely impacted their ability to capitalize on scoring opportunities.
While Houston’s offense continues to struggle, their defense has remained a bright spot. The Cougars held Iowa State to just three points until late in the third quarter last week, consistently giving the offense chances to take the lead. Players like cornerback Latrell McCutchin and free safety AJ Haulcy have made key contributions to a pass defense that has been one of the best units on the team. Haulcy leads the secondary with 33 tackles, four pass breakups, and an interception, while McCutchin has been the top cover corner, making critical plays in the defensive backfield.
On the other side of the field, TCU enters the game with a 3-2 overall record and a 1-1 mark in Big 12 play. The Horned Frogs are coming off a much-needed victory against Kansas, a game where they struggled early but found their groove in the final 17 minutes. TCU’s offense, led by quarterback Josh Hoover, has been a force this season, ranking 21st in the FBS in scoring with an average of 38.6 points per game. Hoover has developed strong chemistry with his receiving corps, particularly standout wide receiver Jack Bech, whose 647 receiving yards and six touchdowns have made him one of the top pass catchers in the nation.
While TCU’s offense is firing on all cylinders, their defense will have to contend with injuries, notably to outside linebacker Namdi Obiazor. The versatility and ability to make plays in both the pass rush and coverage will be crucial as the Horned Frogs look to stifle Houston’s offense.
As both teams face off in this high-stakes conference matchup, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Houston is desperate for a win to halt its downward spiral, while TCU looks to build on its momentum and continue climbing the Big 12 standings. It’s a game that will have both sides hungry for victory under the lights in Fort Worth.