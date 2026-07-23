Every Transfer Expected to Make an Immediate Impact for Houston Football

When it comes to the Houston roster, there's no denying that most of it was built off of the past few years of recruitment.

Many key players from today's Houston roster have come from different schools, whether they are big or small ones. Most come from conferences like the SEC, but others will join Houston from the Division two level of college football.

When it comes to the second most recent transfers, players like Conner Weigman and Amare Thomas have made their presence known on the Houston roster. Both of these players have come from major programs and finally had their chance to show off in 2025.

When it comes to the class of 2026 transfers, many questions are still up in the air about most transfers. Who looks the most promising for Houston in 2026, and how do they contribute to their spots on the roster?

Houston's Best Transfers

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars running back DJ Butler (25) runs the ball during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starting with offense, the main key to success that Houston had last year was their receiving room, as it had talent that was able to get deep into the field and get to the end zone. Thomas was the biggest example of this, but many new players look promising to follow that trend.

Tyson Turner is one of these receivers from Texas Tech, and he played against Houston last year as a Red Raider. Entering the 2026 season with the Cougars is a needed change of pace for this player, and he could have a breakout season if offseason training goes well.

Trent Walker could also be a sneaky good weapon for the Houston offense, as he had a spectacular 2025 season with the Oregon State Beavers. He could apply his previous experience in the Pac-12 to the Big 12, given that the Big 12 is a much more demanding conference than the Pac-12.

When talking about defense, Ashton Porter is an immediate talking point when it comes to the Houston defensive line. As a former Oregon Duck, he has major strengths when it comes to blocking the run, and could be a welcome addition to a weakened defensive line.

Houston's secondary also got some help with Jaylen Mayo leaving the SFA Lumberjacks after a decent 2025 season. Mayo will be tested in the Big 12 compared to his previous time in the Southland Conference, but Mayo can definitely make sure that the opponents he faces won't gain any offensive progress.