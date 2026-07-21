Conner Weigman is Ready to Break Out for the Houston Cougars

Five-star recruits are expected to impact a team's football program.

From the hype they receive in high school, five-stars are born to be natural talents to elevate a team.

For Houston, five-star quarterback Conner Weigman is ready for a breakout season after a solid 2025 season. Here is why Weigman can have an actual breakout season for Houston in 2026.

Experience

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) runs the ball during the second half against the Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Weigman played for Texas A&M, he played against major powerhouses such as Notre Dame, Florida, Arkansas and Missouri. Bringing that type of experience to the Big 12 definitely helped Houston last year.

Although Weigman didn't get a chance to play a full year at Texas A&M, he has shown that his experience from the college is a great asset he brought to the Cougars' offense.

Supporting Cast

Going into 2026, Weigman has the best supporting cast he has had in his career. He has senior wide receiver Amare Thomas, who is a proven No. 1 option for the quarterback and could have a 1,000-yard season.

On top of that, Oregon State transfer receiver Trent Walker is a solid No. 2 option that can complement Thomas and is a reliable playmaker when needed. Additionally, Oregon transfer running back Makhi Hughes helps Weigman out on the run game by giving him time ot breathe and relax.

Weigman also has one of the best offensive lines in the Big 12, which can give him enough time in the pocket and has halved the sacks they allowed last year.

With this supporting cast, Weigman can surpass 3,000 or even 4,000 yards in the air. They allow Weigman to think quicker, play faster and trust his teammates more.

Proven Head Coach

Head coach Willie Fritz has already proved that he is one of the best coaches not only in the Big 12, but also in college football. Last year, he led Houston to a 10-3 record and won a bowl game, something the Cougars haven't done since 2012, when they went 12-2 and won the Birmingham Bowl.

He was also able to triple Weigman's production in 2025 and could double his production in 2026. Fritz's ability to enhance Weigman's talents proves to be a valuable asset for both Weigman and the Cougars.

With experience gained at Texas A&M, his best supporting cast who have proven to be lethal weapons for the quarterback and a head coach who tripled the five-star's production, Weigman is ready to have an actual breakout season for the Cougars.