Five Houston Players Who Must Step Up Against No. 10 Utah

The No. 14 Houston Cougars visit the No. 10 Utah Utes this Saturday in what should be an epic showdown.

Houston will need some players to step up big time against the talented Utes on Saturday. Here are five players who must step up their game against Utah:



WR Amare Thomas

Wide receiver Amare Thomas had a good game in Week 1, but really didn't look the same in any other game between then and Houston's recent 35-16 victory over the Kansas State Wildcats.

Then, suddenly, the star WR broke out against the No. 18 Oklahoma State Cowboys. Thomas caught seven passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns. He was a huge part of an offense that was virtually unstoppable.

Even though he had been quiet for the majority of the season thus far, Thomas showed he hasn't lost an ounce of talent with this reception:

Conner Weigman finds Amare Thomas for a 51-yard gain 🏈@UHCougarFB pic.twitter.com/plDvZUDSwe — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 18, 2026

Thomas was a problem for the Cowboys and needs to keep doing well against the Utes. He stepped up when the Cougars needed to take down a good team in Oklahoma State. They would love to see him do the same against Utah.

WR Trent Walker

After the first three weeks, wide receiver Trent Walker has looked different. Houston hoped to add a big weapon to the offense for quarterback Conner Weigman by getting Walker out of the portal.

WR Trent Walker with Oregon State. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Walker totaled over 1,700 receiving yards in two seasons with the Oregon State Beavers, so Houston hoped they were adding another problem alongside Thomas. Since catching six passes for 85 yards against the Georgia Southern Eagles in Week 4, the wideout has been consistent and has been a problem for opposing defenses.

In addition to Thomas's fantastic performance, Walker caught seven passes for 104 yards and a touchdown. Walker and Thomas were an unstoppable force against a not-so-great Oklahoma State secondary.

With so much pressure on the offense, a strong performance from Walker, Thomas, or both against the Utes would be exactly what Houston needs.

DE Brandon Mack II

Defensive end Brandon Mack II hadn't lived up to expectations over the first four games of the 2026 season.

Mack recorded five sacks last season and became a pass-rushing problem for opposing offensive lines. Mack has finally looked good; in his last three games, he has compiled two sacks and forced two fumbles.

Getting the pass rush going against a mobile quarterback like Devon Dampier will matter for many reasons. The secondary is still a weakness, so helping it out will be huge for the defense. Plus, containing Dampier will matter a lot for Houston's defense, too. The one guy who helps the defense do all that is Mack.

It's nice to have a powerful offense, and the Cougars definitely have that. But a strong defensive performance, like the one against Kansas State, would also greatly increase Houston's chances. Mack will need to step up to help the Cougars' defense in this big game.

RB Makhi Hughes

Really getting a good performance from either running back, Makhi Hughes or Re'Shaun Sanford III, will be critical. But watching Hughes this season has felt weird.

It's like having a "runny nose." Eventually, we all hope it clears. Sometimes it struggles to, though. That one satisfying breath of fresh air through your nose evades you. Watching Hughes is like watching a player who's clearly extremely talented, but hasn't quite had a really good game.

Houston QB Conner Weigman hands the ball off to RB Makhi Hughes. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That breakthrough for the former Tulane Green Wave superstar still hasn't happened. He's been good, but can he finally have a game where you just feel like he can't be stopped?

That remains to be seen, but Hughes' breakout game is coming, and Houston would love it to come now. The Cougars want to take some pressure off Weigman's shoulders and need a good game from either RB.

QB Conner Weigman

Weigman has been so amazing in 2026 that NFL scouts are probably starting to take major notice.

Weigman recently earned Big 12 Player of the Week honors for his performance against the Cowboys: 24/33, 343 passing yards, five touchdowns, one interception, 11 carries, and 52 rushing yards.

Weigman has put together back-to-back games with a QB rating around 95. He's been smart with the ball, a dual threat, and couldn't be stopped by either the Wildcats or the Cowboys. Utah brings another dangerous defense for Weigman.

To have a good chance of pulling off an upset in Salt Lake, Weigman needs to continue putting together Heisman-caliber games, as he has in the Big 12. Utah won't go down easily, given how important this game is for both teams.

Ultimately, the Cougars need players to step up more than ever in 2026. This game is critical for Houston's chances in the Big 12 and for the CFP. Don't be surprised if these players are wowing come Saturday.