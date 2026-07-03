Five Predictions for Houston Football That Could Actually Happen

Houston football has had some major traction these past few months.

From having one of the best recruiting classes in school history to being one of the biggest threats the Big 12 has to offer, Houston may have what it takes to become a top-tier program in college football. One of the biggest reasons this upward trend has happened is because of Head coach Willie Fritz and his winning culture.

After an amazing 2025 season that ended with a bowl victory, Houston has its sights set on the 2026 season being one of the best in recent memory. Many moves have been made in the portal that has elevated this roster, and the depth on it seems to be endless.

However, because of all the major moves Houston has made, many new expectations have been talked about recently. With that being said, which, are the five biggest expectations Houston has heading into their 2026 season?

5. Houston beats Texas Tech in Lubbock

Oct 4, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Zeon Chriss (2) rushes against the Texas Tech Raiders in the second half at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starting off with games that happened last season, Houston lost to Texas Tech 35-11 and will be heading to Lubbock for a rematch in week three. This will be the earliest opponent in the Big 12 conference for Houston, and one of the biggest threats on Houston's schedule.

However, with their newly found depth at every major position, Houston has the chance to defeat Texas Tech at their home. Last season, depth was the main issue against the Red Raiders, but Houston looks ready to take home a victory.

4. Houston will be the best team in the Big 12

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz celebrates a play with defensive back Marc Stampley II (22) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston was fourth last season in the Big 12 rankings, having a 6-3 conference record. With their new recruiting class, Houston will definitely be one of the best teams out of the Big 12 this season.

Ultimately, it comes down to Houston's performance against Utah, as Utah was third in the rankings last season. If Houston were to beat both Texas Tech and Utah, the Cougars would be No. 1 in the 2026 season.

3. Houston will win the Big 12 conference championship game

A patch is seen on the Texas Tech jerseys during the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Following up on the last prediction, Houston will be one of the scariest teams to go up against. That being said, the Big 12 championship is up for grabs this year, and it's anyone's game to get it.

BYU looks to be the biggest contender, having a redemption win for the conference championship. However, Houston looks to be the favorite to win currently, and with their previous bowl win against LSU, the Cougars will definitely have the upper hand.

2. Houston will have the Offensive player of the Year in the Big 12

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) warms up prior to the game against the Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, none of the Houston players made it to any of the conference awards. Many were either runner-ups or out of contention for any awards.

However, this upcoming year looks to be one of the best Houston has had, and star players like quarterback Conner Weigman and wide receiver Amare Thomas look to be favorites to win the award. It will all come down to if Houston does end up winning the Big 12 championship.

1. Houston will have a deep run in the College Football Playoffs

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignett hoists the trophy after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With their conference win in the Big 12, Houston will secure its spot in the CFP. Many teams will join them, but only one will win the trophy.

Houston has what it takes to win the CFP by a landslide. With amazing talent on the field and depth throughout the roster, the Cougars will be one of the best teams in the CFP this upcoming season.