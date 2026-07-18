Five Reasons to Believe Houston Can Exceed Expectations This Season

When it comes to Houston's upcoming season, many things are uncertain.

For example, will the returning production from the 2025 season be enough for the Cougars to win the Big 12 championship? Can Houston ultimately make the college football playoffs in December?

Many things are still unknown, but most of the things that we do know about Houston revolve around the new culture that Willie Fritz has set up throughout his time at Houston. The Cougars were once believed to be a weaker team in their respective conference, but so much has changed in so little time.

When it comes to expectations, Houston will have many for their 2026 season. Will the Cougars have enough to overcome and surpass their 2025 bowl-winning season?

5. The Quarterback

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) puts on the MVP cowboy hat after the win over Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston's quarterback is well known in the Big 12, and it's no wonder why Conner Weigman could help Houston make a push for greatness this year. Last year, he was the MVP of the Texas Bowl, but now looks to be one of the best quarterbacks in the conference.

Weigman is very consistent throughout his football seasons, and that only builds up with time. If Weigman is under the right circumstances, he will definitely be one of Houston's biggest record-breakers.

4. The Schedule

This year's schedule for Houston looks to be easier than 2025's schedule. A lot of the teams on the bottom half of the schedule are rebuilding their rosters, and Houston could take them down easily.

Houston will definitely have to be careful in these matchups, as upsets are an outcome for these games. But with Houston's current roster being as talented as it is, it's highly unlikely that the Cougars lose.

3. The Head Coach

Fritz has become one of Houston's best Head coaches in such a small amount of time. In the two years spent with the Cougars, he's already changed the culture and focus surrounding the program.

Only time will tell what happens to the head coach position, but it will definitely be filled for a long time.

2. The Returning Production

The returning production for Houston is significant in their 2026 season, as most of these veterans from 2025 could have transferred or graduated in 2025. Weigman and receivers like Amare Thomas could have left the program and left their mark last year.

However, the returning production means that the program is in a healthy state that can produce long time talents in short amounts of time. This will definitely be the biggest reason why Houston keeps its longevity in the future.

1. The Recruiting

Now that Houston has garnered some attention in the Big 12, it is only natural that athletes from high school take some notes on the program. But not only are students looking at the Cougars, but transfers from other big programs are too.

With both of these types of athletes, Houston will be able to establish a deep depth chart and keep itself alive through it. That will definitely be the biggest reason why Houston can keep pushing through the season and exceed expectations this season.