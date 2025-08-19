Former Houston QB Using College Mentality In Battle For Detroit Lions' Backup Job
Year 7 started rough for former Houston quarterback Kyle Allen with a two-interception performance in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game versus the Chargers, but it seems the longtime veteran is revisiting his college mentality to stay afloat in the race for the Lions' QB2.
Allen has seen action for six NFL teams throughout his career, where he has been no stranger to moving around to get playing time. While in college, Allen transferred out of Texas A&M in hopes of getting a starting role elsewhere; enter Houston.
His time at A&M was a story of highs and lows, similar to his career in the NFL. He was named the starting quarterback his true freshman year after his predecessor, Kenny Hill, was benched after three straight losses. Allen commanded a 3-2 record and earned MVP Honors at the Liberty Bowl.
The following season was a whirlwind for the Scottsdale native as he and the Aggies got off to a 5-0 start until a three-pick-six game against Alabama derailed an otherwise perfect start for Allen. An AC sprain in his throwing shoulder had him in and out of play his last year at A&M, where, at the end, he would declare his intent to transfer.
Allen would have to sit out the entirety of the 2016 season due to NCAA transfer rules, but would be named the starting quarterback the following year. Another up-and-down season saw Allen benched, and he would declare for the 2018 NFL Draft. He would finish his college career with 37 touchdowns and 18 interceptions.
While his college career was less than ideal, Allen has used his skillset and plug-and-play mentality to make the most out of his professional career. After signing with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent, Allen saw the field in a backup role in the 2018 season, including a three-touchdown, 33-14 win against the New Orleans Saints in his lone rookie start.
The 2019 season is where Allen got his first true NFL action, as he started twelve games in place of injured quarterback Cam Newton. Through his games as a starter, he accrued 19 total touchdowns to 16 interceptions while passing for 3,322 yards.
Allen would bounce around the league before landing with the Lions this offseason, where head coach Dan Campbell has been praising the NFL veteran's work ethic and drive for a role on the team. Against the Falcons last week, Allen achieved a perfect passer rating of 158.3 as he went 7 for 8 with 120 yards and two touchdowns.
"Yeah, I mean, he's playing better, he's playing better," Campbell said when asked about the QB2 battle with Hendon Hooker, "So I would say that right now, if you're saying -- if you had to go in with the (No.) 2 right now, 'Who would you trust more?' Yeah, I would trust Kyle more because he's proven more after these two games."
While shuffling through NFL teams, Allen has adopted the same mindset that has allowed him to see the field now as he did in college. The next-man-up mentality has bought the veteran roster spots and a temporary spotlight to remain a part of the league going into a seventh year.