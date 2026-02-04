Former Houston Star Credits Cougars For Helping Him Achieve Super Bowl Dream

It’s the biggest week in the NFL with Super Bowl LX coming up on Sunday. The Super Bowl is always a nationwide event, and although the Texans were not able to make it, there is still a player for Houston to watch.

That is New England Patriots cornerback and punt returner Marcus Jones, who became one of the all-time great Houston Cougar football players during his time at UH. His long journey to the most famous sports game in America was documented by ABC13 Houston this week.

From H-Town to SF for SB60

Oct 8, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars cornerback Marcus Jones (8) during the fourth quarter against Tulane at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Jones isn’t the only Cougar in Super Bowl LX. Offensive tackle Josh Jones is a backup for the Seattle Seahawks. They are the first UH players to make it to the big bowl since Greg Ward Jr. with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023.

However, Jones will be the first Houston player to log significant minutes in the Super Bowl since Elandon Roberts did with the same team back in 2017 and 2019 with the Patriots. Roberts has two Super Bowl rings for his efforts.

While Houston fans may not be happy with his pick-six of Texans quarterback CJ Stroud in the divisional round, there is no doubt Jones is making the UH football program shine in some of the biggest games.

“I don’t know how my life would have been if I didn’t go to UH. I’m definitely thankful for them. It’s always go Coogs for me!”



A snippet of UH alum Mo Haider’s ABC13 spotlight of Marcus Jones’ journey from Cullen Boulevard to #SBLX. pic.twitter.com/ENSIteBYIK — Andrew Pate (@AndyPate05) February 2, 2026

Jones spent two seasons at Houston from 2020-21 after transferring from Troy. He quickly became arguably the best punt returner in the nation. Jones won the Paul Hornung Award in his senior season as the most versatile player in the country, having earned All-American honors at punt returner and All-Conference as a corner.

The story mentioned his kickoff return touchdown with under a minute to go against SMU, one of the top moments in recent UH football history. Jones had five interceptions and two punt return touchdowns in 202, which allowed him to get drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft to the Patriots.

“I’m gonna have to bring a jacket because it’s cold out there,” Jones said laughing. “It’s been an unbelievable experience, listening to Bill (Belichick) at the time.”

Jones is now shining at the professional level in New England, as he earned an AP All-Pro Second Team selection as a punt returner. This was his second All-Pro recognition, with Jones making the first team as a punt returner in his rookie season and becoming the first Patriots rookie to do so. He is the only active Houston player in the NFL with an AP recognition, let alone multiple.

Jones has already placed himself as arguably the best punt returner in the NFL, while being an elite slot corner as well. His place in the league is cemented, and Jones continues to make the Coogs proud, now in the Super Bowl.

Jones made sure to put up a Go Coogs sign at the end of the interview.