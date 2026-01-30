Former Houston Tight End Continues to Impress at Senior Bowl Practices

With practices for the Panini Senior Bowl getting underway, many athletes from all levels of college football have improved their stock for the NFL Draft.

While Pitt's Kyle Louis and TCU's Bud Clark have headlined the Senior Bowl practices, the Houston Cougars had one of their own standout on day three of the week-long event.

Tanner Koziol, who spent his final season of eligibility with the Cougars, has been a rising name on NFL Draft boards. The tight end hauled in 74 receptions for 727 yards and six touchdowns, pacing all tight ends in total catches.

Houston TE Tanner Koziol went up and got it😤



Since 2024, Koziol leads all players in College Football with 46 contested catches💪 pic.twitter.com/tmf8A3tnVZ — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 29, 2026

On Thursday afternoon, Koziol reaffirmed his status as one of the premier pass-catchers entering the 2026 NFL Draft.

The tight end capped off day three of Senior Bowl practices with a contested catch in the back of the endzone, a play that only added to the attention he's already getting from NFL scouts.

Why Koziol is Rising on Draft Boards

Sep 26, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Houston Cougars tight end Tanner Koziol (9) celebrates a touchdown reception during the fourth quarter against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

At 6-foot-7, 240 pounds, Koziol has elite size even among tight ends. While he's currently rated the No. 9 tight end in this year's draft class, his deceptive speed and ability to win contested catches is what sets him apart from other pass-catchers.

Before the Senior Bowl practices, many analysts projected Koziol to be selected in the late fourth or fifth round of the NFL Draft. Now that scouts from all 32 organizations have seen the former Houston Cougar in action, it's likely that he will be one of the first tight ends off the board.

There's also something to be said about Koziol's consistency in the receiving game. In his final two seasons at the collegiate level, Koziol averaged nearly seven receptions per game. Not only was he a safety net for Houston quarterback Conner Weigman this past season, but he also delivered big plays when the Cougars needed it most.

Additionally, Koziol's blocking showed steady improvement during the 2025 season. While he's primarily known as a pass-catcher, he's shown that he can contribute in the trenches when needed. That kind of ability to adapt at the next level is exactly what NFL scouts are looking for, and it could also result in Koziol carving out a role for himself early on in his professional career.

The Senior Bowl is set to kick off on Saturday, Jan. 31, at 1:30 p.m. CT. If Koziol can continue his dominance, even against the best athletes in college football, he could see his draft stock rise even higher.

