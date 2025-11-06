Houston Cougars TE Tanner Koziol Receives Special Invitation
Although Houston Cougars football is coming off a very disappointing loss to West Virginia, UH is still 7-2 and well ahead of schedule in what has been a major turnaround season.
While the Cougars were expected to improve, the jump to being in the top half of the Big 12 has been much better than initially thought.
The defense has kept up form last season, but the Houston offense is at a new level.
Koziol Gets Recognized
A big reason for that has been star senior tight end Tanner Koziol. The late transfer from Ball State was already one of the premier tight ends in the country, but is now receiving a lot more eyeballs at a power four program.
After Wednesday’s practice, Koziol received his invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl. This is a postseason college football all-star game that has been played yearly since 1925.
The bowl brings together the top college football players in the country and allows them to showcase their talents to NFL scouts and coaches from all 32 teams.
Koziol was already on two preseason position award watchlists, being named to the Mackey award watchlist given to the top tight end and the Biletnikoff award watchlist for the best receiver in college football.
The 6-foot-7 tight end has definitely lived up to the hype so far this season and clearly stood out with his height, towering over defenders and making tough contested catches.
Koziol has put up some impressive numbers through nine games with 48 receptions for 504 yards and five touchdowns. He has the 3rd most catches in the Big 12. The Bloomingdale, IL native has averaged 10.5 yards per catch and continues to create chunk plays for this Houston offense. His longest reception so far was a 50-yard touchdown against Oregon State. He also had a 32- and 25-yard
Last season, the Cougars had defensive lineman David Ugwoegbu represent them in this bowl. However, a large group of players from this year’s team were on the 1000 watch list. Those names included Carlos Allen Jr., Connor Weigman, Amare Thomas, Dean Connors, Latrell McCutchin Sr., Marc Stampley II, Harvey Broussard III, and Dalton Merryman.
End Zone Weapon
Koziol has become a true end zone target for Houston’s junior quarterback Connor Weigman. Koziol has a touchdown reception in each of the last three games and is now in the top 10 of receiving touchdowns in the Big 12. Having such a friendly target with a height of over six and a half feet can make it an easier pass for Weigman and place it where the only person who can come down with the football is Koziol.
“He does a great job of high-pointing the ball, did that on a couple of tough catches. He makes very few mental mistakes,” head coach Willie Fritz said. “He lines up correctly, and then when the ball is snapped, he does what he’s supposed to do, whether that’s blocking or running a route.”
Koziol has done well in whatever he’s been asked to do. His hands have been reliable for Houston’s offense, and his involvement on key third downs or big plays continues to grow.
“He’s got strong hands at the watchpoint,” Fritz said.
Koziol is bound to catch the eye of multiple NFL teams with his build and someone who can be an elite red zone weapon. He’ll look to continue his productive stretch Friday night at UCF.