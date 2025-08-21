From C-USA to the Big 12: A Versatile Playmaker is Set to Arrive in Houston
It's no secret that the Houston Cougars enter the 2025 season with one of the more interesting teams in the Big 12. As a team that struggled greatly on offense last year, especially in the passing game, it seems as though some of those problems have been addressed with additions like Conner Weigman at the quarterback position. While the Texas A&M transfer likely helps things in the passing game, what does it mean for the run game for Houston?
With the running backs that Head Coach Willie Fritz has returning, fans can likely expect a similar rotation-based scheme to last year's, but with a little more consistency in who's getting time on offense. Notable returning players at the position include Re'Shaun Sanford, J'Marion Burnette, Stacy Sneed, and DJ Butler.
But there's a new face in town that could help the Houston rushing game find a rhythm early in the season. While having reliable returners like Sanford and Sneed is good, Rice transfer, Dean Connors could take the Cougars to new heights with his versatility both in the ground game and as a receiving back.
Can Connors Elevate the Houston Rushing Game to a New Level?
One of the more notable transfers to Houston in the offseason was none other than RB Dean Connors. The Rice transfer spent three seasons with the Owls totaling nearly 2,600 scrimmage yards and 22 touchdowns. One of the biggest benefits of landing a transfer like Connors is that he's proven that he can play anywhere on the field. With over 113 career receptions, the transfer isn't only one of the best receiving backs in the Big 12, he has the potential to be one of the best in the country.
Between 2023-24, Connors totaled 2,439 yards from scrimmage, ranking 20th in FBS and third in Texas, with nine games of 125+ yards from scrimmage, the second-most in the AAC during that span. He is one of just five FBS players to have 15+ rushing touchdowns and 5+ receiving touchdowns over that period and the only player with 700+ rushing yards and 400+ receiving yards in each of the last two seasons. It's safe to say that Offensive Coordinator Slade Nagle will be looking to get the ball in Connors hands whenever possible.
The Kamuela, Hawai’i native adds another layer to an already exciting 2025 Cougar offense. With a dual-threat quarterback like Weigman under center, having a versatile playmaker like Connors gives Houston the ability to attack defenses in multiple ways. Whether he's lining up in the backfield or a as a receiver, Connors forces opponents to pay attention to him at all times.
Connors and Liam Dougherty are two players to keep following during the season, as they were named to the Dave Campbell's Texas Football All-Texas First Team in June.