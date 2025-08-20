How High is Conner Weigman’s Ceiling with Houston Cougars?
Just a year ago, former Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman was projected as a potential first-round pick. Fast forward 12 months, and he’s still in college football, but now wearing a different uniform.
In Week 9 of last season, Weigman walked off the field after Marcel Reed was inserted as Texas A&M’s starting quarterback. From there, he watched as Reed engineered a 38-23 comeback victory, cementing himself as the Aggies’ starter for the rest of the year.
By December 3, 2024, Weigman entered the transfer portal, and just eight days later committed to the Houston Cougars. With a new program, a fresh playbook, and an opportunity to reset, Weigman is aiming to revive his career, but the road back will not be easy.
What is Conner Weigman’s Ceiling?
From a pure talent standpoint, Conner Weigman belongs in the conversation with the nation’s best. Coming out of Bridgeland High School, he was rated a five-star prospect, the No. 3 quarterback in the 2026 class, and a top-25 national recruit. That same class produced Penn State’s Drew Allar, Clemson’s Cade Klubnik, and Alabama’s Ty Simpson.
247Sports analyst Gabe Brooks summarized Weigman’s potential well in his scouting report:
“Proven winner whose Cypress Bridgeland team went 31-7 over his three years as starter. Expected to become a multi-year, high-major impact starter with a high-round NFL Draft ceiling.”
The talent is undeniable. The real question: is Houston the right fit for him?
It all starts with the head coach and Willie Fritz is a pretty good one. Fritz’s past teams went a combined 30–25–1 in their first seasons. In year two? They improved to 44–17. That is a good start.
Then comes the supporting cast. Houston’s projected starting offense includes six transfers, three of them on the offensive line, signaling a clear investment in keeping Weigman protected. Just as important, the Cougars added new weapons in the passing game: tight end Tanner Koziol and wide receiver Amare Thomas.
Koziol brings proven production after a 94-catch, 839-yard, eight-touchdown season. Thomas, meanwhile, added 670 yards and eight scores on 62 receptions last year. That is some solid production heading to H-Town.
Playing in the Big 12, where defensive depth doesn’t match what he saw in the SEC, Weigman has the skill set to establish himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the conference.
If Weigman can recapture the confidence he showed in his 338-yard, four-touchdown SEC debut against Ole Miss in 2022, the Big 12 could be in serious trouble.