Here Is The Path To Playing Time For Houston Freshman Jaivion Martin

Houston Football has an open position in the Tight End spot.

After former TE Tanner Koziol declared for the NFL draft, there has been a battle to see who can potentially fill his spot. With seven TE's already on the roster, competition to get that starting job has been hard.

With so much depth in the TE position, how can freshman Jaivion Martin separate himself from the competition in the room?

Jaivion Martin and Houston

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz with defensive back Latrell McCutchin Sr. (1) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jaivion Martin finished his High School career at Willis HS, playing both football and basketball. While his Sophomore and Junior seasons had some minor accomplishments, his Senior season with the Wildkats solidified him as a three-star prospect.

His final season with the Wildkats proved to be the most productive campaign he had, with Martin having 1,166 yards and 15 TDs throughout the season. With this, he also helped Willis to a 11-3 record overall and had a Texas 6A D-II state quarterfinal appearance with the Wildkats.

After graduation, Martin would commit to the Cougars on October seventh and helped create more depth in the TE room. As a recruit, he is most likely going to be on the bench this season, mainly to develop his talent and use that knowledge in the future.

However, the current TE room in Houston is very young and unproven, with some of the older veterans in the room being transfers who joined Houston this past year. Knowing that most of the current TE group has yet to play for the Cougars, how can Martin secure his starting spot in his very first year at Houston?

The TE position

Most of the returning TE's from last year haven't had much playing time thanks to Koziol's production at the position. Players like Wyatt Herbel and Kaleb Thomas barely saw the field in 2025 and have major things to prove heading into this year's campaign.

The most likely starter for the Cougars this year is Patrick Overmyer, who transferred from UTSA this past offseason. With his veteran status and accomplishments in the AAC, Martin would be fighting an uphill battle to claim that starting role.

However, with his current knowledge and talent, Martin could take over as the starter midway through the season. While he may not be the week one starter, his development will definitely give him time to get used to Big 12 football.

Head coach Willie Fritz could even start him earlier in the season during weeks two and four, giving Martin some reps and experience in College football.