Here's 3 X Factors When Houston Takes On Arizona At TDECU Stadium
On the morning that the Arizona Wildcats wake up, there will be three Houston Cougars players who are going to be the X factors that might give coach Willie Fritz’s program another victory to add to the 2025 campaign.
Arizona is coming off an overtime game that went into two extra periods, where it lost a heartbreaker at the end against BYU. On the other end, Houston is coming off a trip to Stillwater, Oklahoma, where it defeated Oklahoma State.
These two offensive players and one defensive player give the Cougars a chance to stay in the game and secure a victory that makes them bowl eligible.
Harvey Broussard, Wide Receiver
Not many people have heard the name Harvey Broussard this season, but after the game against the Cowboys, Cougars fans now know his name better and were excited to see his first reception and touchdown against a Big 12 opponent. The junior from Saint Martinville, Louisiana, has finally made his way back onto the field and should be a massive asset to quarterback Conner Weigman’s production.
In the receiver room, Stephon Johnson, Amare Thomas and Tanner Koziol have been the biggest playmakers this season and haven’t seen others within the room have as significant an impact, partially because of the coverage downfield and the pass protection, which has opened big plays up the pass and rush attack.
Broussard has excellent hands and the ability to use his frame to make highly contested catches. Another skill he exhibits is his tremendous route-running ability, which creates open windows and explosive plays when offenses need to get the chains moving. Signs point to Broussard being in the mix for a breakout game with how offensive coordinator Slade Nagle has been calling plays as of late.
Conner Weigman, Quarterback
After a cupcake week against Oklahoma State, where Weigman got to exit the game early and let his backup QB get reps, this week's defense he faces isn’t going to be as easy as it appears.
The defensive front and secondary are better, as is the coaching staff, which will attempt to confuse Weigman with the different defensive schemes it likes to run. Fritz mentioned earlier in the week that Arizona is a unique team, likely to throw different looks at Houston. However, Weigman has watched the film and knows where the defense is vulnerable.
After missing most of the Texas Tech game due to the offensive line’s lack of preparation, Weigman played a full game, healthy under his belt, and performed as if he hadn’t missed a single game.
His numbers have been consistent each time he throws rifles to his teammates. The Cypress, Texas, native sits at 1,216 yards with eight touchdowns and only two interceptions, and is coming off his best game as a passer, completing 70 percent of his passes for 306 yards. Coming off a clean game helps with his confidence and gives Houston another signature win.
Jalen Garner, Linebacker
The senior from Norcross, Georgia, has stepped up tremendously when defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong has needed him to. With 42 total tackles on the season already, and coming off his fourth game where he posted four solo tackles, the Wildcats won’t have an answer for the athletic and physical linebacker.
Garner has been terrific with making his reads and knowing when the center, guards and tackles are going to pull to a run play. Hitting the gap and also spying on the QB is something Houston has used him for to limit yards gained.
Coming out of the Oklahoma State game with two sacks and two forced fumbles should worry the Arizona QB, Noah Fifita. The tackling machine has very disciplined eyes, tracks ball carriers well, and can bulldoze anyone. Without a doubt, that happens this weekend against an up-and-down offensive line.