Houston Adds Another Elite Recruit to An Already Stellar 2026 Class
The Houston Cougars already had one of their best recruiting classes in the history of the program in tow heading into the week.
But now, that class has gotten even better, and there is no signs of slowing down any time soon.
According to an announcement on X, three-star Willis (Pflugerville, TX) tight end Jaivion 'Skoop' Martin has committed to the Cougars, picking Houston over offers from North Texas, Texas Tech, Duke, Arizona State, Arkansas, California, Maryland, Oregon State, and Memphis, among many others.
Why Jaivion Martin Chose The Coogs
So why Houston? According to Martin, during an interview with Rivals.com's Sam Spiegelman, it all starts with Willie Fritz, offensive coordinator Slade Nagle, and their ability to utilize tight ends.
“Houston is a great program. Coach Fritz and the chance to play in Coach Nagle’s offense is exciting, especially with what they’re doing with their tight ends,” Martin said in the interview. “I’m excited to play in this environment I was in this weekend. There’s nothing like those big-game atmospheres.”
He was also a big fan of the way the Coogs made him a priority and were constantly communicating their interest to him.
“Honestly, they just never gave up,” Martin said. “Any time they had the ability to reach out to me and my family, they did. They just kept on loving on me and that let me know that it was real genuine love, and that’s what I’m looking for. I want to be part of a family that no matter what, never gives up on me because I’m never giving up on them.”
What Martin Brings to the Coogs
Martin, who also plays defensive end for Willis, stands at 6-foot-3.5 and weighs in at 250 pounds, making him a physically imposing player at his position.
That said, he is also very good with the ball in his hands after the catch and is adept at finding open spots against zone coverage.
In 2024 with Willis, Martin logged 51 catches for 804 yards and 11 touchdowns in 12 games, averaging 15.8 yards per catch, per 247Sports. He also added 37 catches for 557 yards and two scores as a sophomore.
With his commitment, the Coogs are now on the way to sealing up arguably the best class in program history, complete with commitments from five-star QB Keisean Henderson, four-star wide receiver Jayden Warren, and four-star running back Paris Melvin.
That class currently ranks as the No. 32 overall class in the country and the No. 4 class in the Big 12 after adding Martin to the fold.
“Houston is a great program and having the chance to be a part of greatness isn’t just my goal; it’s an honor,” Martin said. “I’m excited about what the future holds.”