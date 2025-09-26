Houston Cougars Looking to Build on Program’s Best Recruiting Class Yet
With a fast start to the 2025 season and a spike in national attention, the Houston Cougars (3-0) are shaping what could be their best recruiting class ever. Even with stars like Keisean Henderson, Paris Melvin Jr., and Jayden Warren locked in, Coach Willie Fritz and the rest of his staff have remained aggressive on the forefront of high school recruiting.
Most recently the Cougars have set their sights on Jaivion Martin, a 6-3 tight end who recently decommitted from Arkansas earlier in the week. According to Rivals, Martin has paid multiple visits to Houston and remains one of the higher priorities for the Cougars on the recruiting scene.
If Fritz and the coaching staff can land the three-star from Willis High School, it could solidify the 2026 class as the best that the program has ever seen. Adding Martin would not only bolster the Cougars’ offensive depth but also send a strong message to other recruits that Houston is a destination for in-state talent.
More Elite Prospects Could Still Join the Cougars
Martin isn't the only recruit that Houston is targeting for the 2026 class. With their improvement in recruiting power under Coach Fritz, the Cougars now have the power to flip commitments from other Power Four schools.
Isaiah Broughton, a senior from Cypress Ridge High School, has also been tabbed as a potential target for Houston even with offers from Colorado and Florida. While Broughton is currently committed to UNLV, the defensive linemen spoke highly of Fritz's recruiting style while mentioning the importance of his family being able to see him play locally.
Along with other Power Four schools like TCU and Texas, Houston has also set its sights on Navy commit Tyler Covar. With a strong start to his senior season, the three-star linebacker has gained in-state attention quickly, solidifying his status as a player to watch this year.
The Road to Success: How the Cougars Reached This Recruiting High
Over the last year, Houston has built one of the best recruiting classes in the 2026 cycle. While commits from five-star athletes like Henderson certainly helps recruiting efforts, Fritz and his staff have completely changed the narrative around Houston's ability to recruit at the high school level.
For years, the Cougars struggled to assemble recruiting classes that ranked among the nation’s top 60 programs. After the move to the Big 12, Houston's recruiting took a turn for the better landing inside the top 50 for the first time since the 2016 cycle.
While moving to a Power Four conference has helped the Cougars with their recruiting power, Coach Fritz's recruiting philosophy may be what has kept Houston's recruiting momentum. Upon taking the job, the head coach placed a strong emphasis on keeping in-state talent here in Texas.
Now with the No. 37-ranked 2026 recruiting class, Fritz’s approach to recruiting in Texas has clearly paid off, with 13 of Houston’s 16 commitments coming from in-state athletes.
The Cougars’ momentum doesn’t appear to be slowing down either. With several high-profile flip targets still on the board and the staff maintaining active relationships with top prospects across the state, Houston is in position to push this class even higher in the national rankings.
With Fritz excelling both at in-state recruiting and securing top transfers, the 2026 class could signal the dawn of a new era for Houston football.