Houston Announces Kickoff Times For First Two Home Games

Houston Football is starting off its season strong with its games against Oregon State and Southern University.

Many fans were looking forward to the first game of the season against Oregon State, and what time it would be held at. Recently, Houston Athletics had made a post answering that exact question.

With the two game times being officially announced on May 27, what can you expect to see for the first two games of the season?

Houston vs Oregon State game time

Oregon State football helmets sit on a table before the introductory press conference of the hiring of its new head football coach, JaMarcus Shephard, at Reser Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, in Corvallis, Ore. | Kevin Neri/Statesman Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The home opener against Oregon State has officially been announced, and it will be a morning game at 11 A.M.

Normally, morning games are the least attended games of the season, especially against teams that may not be as strong in the conference. However, since the game is the first one of the season and it is against another Big 12 team, we may see a change in that mindset.

Home openers are usually the most packed games, so it is advised to secure your tickets and parking early. With this season being one of the more hyped in recent memory for Houston, it may be harder to find seats the closer we get to the day of the game.

The game itself is a major day for Houston, as it will be an early test against the Big 12 conference. While Oregon State has improved drastically through the transfer portal, it may not be enough when they face Houston at home.

Houston vs Southern Game time

Houston vs Southern is another major game for the Cougars and it was announced that they will be playing a night game at 6 P.M.

Southern University is an out-of-conference opponent and will be the second game of Houston's season. They have recently rebuilt their offense and look to be a powerhouse in the SWAC.

Southern may not seem like a threat at first to many Houston fans, but they can potentially win the game if Houston is not careful. All Houston would need to do is keep their positive momentum from the Oregon State game.

What could happen in these two games?

Both of these games have the potential to see a Houston upset. Both teams have new talent across both sides of the ball and could overpower the newly rebuilt Houston team.

However, with the new recruits in the Houston roster and the returning talent from last year, it seems unlikely that Head Coach Willie Fritz would allow any losses to happen.