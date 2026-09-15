Houston Coach Willie Fritz Breaks Down No. 13 Texas Tech Ahead of Huge Big 12 Opener

Arguably the most anticipated game week for Houston has already arrived. No. 22 Houston is set to take on the No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders on Friday night in Lubbock, Texas. This is the Big 12 opener for both teams, and it kicks off the conference clash.

Houston coach Willie Fritz spoke about the opponent in his weekly press conference on Monday and gave a lot of thoughts on various aspects of Texas Tech.

“It’s a huge game...this is a great opponent. They’ve done a great job there. College Football Playoffs last year, won our conference, so it’s going to be a tremendous challenge for us,” Fritz said.

This is obviously the Cougars’ toughest opponent so far this year, and it may be the case for the entire season. Fritz discussed what the team needed to improve from the previous matchup last season, which saw Texas Tech dominate 35-11 at TDECU Stadium.

It was clear that the Cougars weren’t at the Red Raiders’ level then. It will be interesting to see if that has changed now.

Fritz on the Red Raider Challenge

Sep 5, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz reacts on the sideline during the third quarter against the Oregon State Beavers at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We’ve got to be better up front on both sides of the ball. They really dominated the defensive line. I thought defensively we played well at times. We’re gonna have to play a clean game. Can’t make simple mistakes, so we’re going to have to play really good,” Fritz said.

Houston had two early turnovers on offense that hurt its momentum early in the 2025 matchup. Giving the ball away twice like that again would cost the Cougars mightily.

Fritz believes they have upgraded the trenches through the transfer portal and the development of returning players. This area of the game will likely end up deciding which way it goes.

“We think we brought in some really good guys in the portal on the offensive line to join the guys that were already here,” Fritz said.

The addition of preseason All-American left guard Shadre Hurst as the physical x-factor up front could be a difference maker.

“Same thing with the defensive line. We’ve got some guys we developed,” Fritz said. He then named a couple of key transfers, such as senior De’Marion Thomas and redshirt junior Ashton Porter, as well as redshirt freshman Travis Buhake, a young player who has developed.

Houston ran for just over 100 yards, with only 37 of those with running backs in last season’s game. Meanwhile, the Cougars gave up over 200 yards on the ground. That will have to change.

“They’ve got a really talented defensive line. They build from up front to back,” Fritz said.

Fritz mentioned all the draft picks that Tech had to replace and did so with more talented players. Edge rusher David Bailey was taken No. 2 overall in the NFL Draft as the top prospect.

“Really big, long guys on the o-line and d-line,” Fritz said. He added that Texas Tech’s shortest offensive lineman was 6-foot-4.

Houston isn’t the biggest up front, but it’s all about physicality at the Power Four level. Fritz also gave his thoughts on Red Raiders junior quarterback Will Hammond.

“I think he’s a very good quarterback. He’s got a lot of experience in the pocket. He doesn’t make very many mistakes…Don’t rest on Hammond, he can run the ball as well,” Fritz said.

Fritz discussed Texas Tech’s defensive scheme and how it’s similar t0 last season. Tech’s defensive coordinator is Shiel Wood, who was at Houston back in 2024 at the same position. Wood had great success in making Houston a top-25 unit even during a rebuilding year.

It won’t be easy at all for Houston to go in as a road underdog against Texas Tech and win, but if the Cougars are able to compete in the trenches, Fritz’s team could find a way.