Houston Cougars 2025 Football Position Preview: Quarterbacks
The Houston Cougars sit just 13 days away from their 2025 season opener, and with the number of adjustments they have made ever since the conclusion of their 4-8 season in 2024, their first under head coach Willie Fritz.
A fresh new face at quarterback, an upgrade of the offensive line, and a couple of new receivers, all courtesy of the NCAA transfer portal, should spell a much more productive season this time around, one that could have them shock not only the Big 12, but the rest of the college football world.
And speaking of quarterbacks, that is the thing we are looking at today.
The 2025 Houston Cougars Quarterbacks
Here is a breakdown of the 2025 Houston Cougars quarterback room, starting with that aforementioned fresh new face that transferred in from just up the interstate.
Conner Weigman, junior
After three roller coaster seasons at Texas A&M that saw him plagued with injury for a majority of that time, Conner Weigman decided, after being replaced by current A&M quarterback Marcel Reed, that it was time to move closer to his Cypress beginnings and transferred to the Cougars over the offseason.
Weigman, the presumed starter, was more known for his passing abilities during his time in College Station, breaking onto the A&M scene in October 2022, completing 28 passes on 44 attempts for 338 yards and four touchdowns in the Aggies' 31-28 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels, and was the starter for then-coach Jimbo Fisher for the rest of the year.
However, after an ankle injury shortened his 2023 season and an injury and drop in production resulted in Weigman losing the starting spot in 2024, the signal caller made the move to H-Town, looking to prove himself with a fresh start.
In his 15 games with the Aggies, Weigman completed 219 of 365 passes for 2,694 yards with 19 passing touchdowns and seven interceptions, adding 67 carries for 261 yards and two rushing scores on the ground.
Zeon Chriss, junior
A junior quarterback in his second season with the Cougars, Chriss appeared in 11 games for the team in 2024, splitting starting duties with Donovan Smith.
Chriss completed 83 of 130 attempted passes, but his touchdown-to-interception ratio was definitely a stat that many would look away from, with four touchdowns to eight interceptions.
Austin Carlisle, freshman
Carlisle, a true freshman out of Missouri City, preps for the college stage, having committed to Houston back in May of 2024.
The 18-year-old was a three-star prospect out of Ridge Point High School and was ranked as the 40th-best quarterback in the 2025 class, throwing for 2,571 yards, 41 touchdowns, and only three interceptions his senior year of play.
The Cougars open up 2025 home at "The Cage" against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks on Thursday, August 28 at 7:00 P.M. CT.