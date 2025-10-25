Houston Cougars Announce 10-Year Celebration of 2015 Peach Bowl Team
Houston Cougars football has a significant and historic past. Besides joining the Big 12 Conference in 2023 and winning the Birmingham Bowl in 2021, the best moment in recent Houston football history was the 2015 Peach Bowl win. That time was special for the UH Cougar football program.
2015 Peach Bowl Recap
On New Year’s Eve, no. 18 Houston at the time took on no. 9 Florida State in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl at the Georgia Dome. The Cougars came into that game with an impressive 12-1 record compared to Florida State at 10-2. Houston ended up with a signature program win 38-24 over the Seminoles. That was the most points allowed by Florida State all season.
The Cougars won 13 games for just the second time in school history. This was the first New Year’s Six Bowl victory for Houston since winning the Cotton Bowl back in 1980 over Nebraska.
Senior quarterback Greg Ward Jr. had three total touchdowns, and the Houston defense forced five turnovers on their way to victory. The Cougars went up 21-3 at halftime and led by 11 heading into the fourth quarter. Ward Jr., who started at wide receiver earlier in the season prior, threw for 238 yards and ran for 67 rushing yards.
Ward Jr. had a seven-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter, followed up by a six-yard rushing touchdown before the first half ended. Houston had 448 yards of total offense against a defense that now has NFL star safety Derwin James. The Cougars also held Florida State star running back Dalvin Cook to just 33 yards and a touchdown with a forced fumble.
Most importantly, Houston safety Trevon Stewart had two critical interceptions in the second half. Additionally, cornerback William Jackson III also grabbed two picks. Jackson III was a Houston native who was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the first round of the 2016 draft.
The Seminoles had 10 turnovers total that year, but had half of that in this game alone. The Cougars finished at No. 8 in the country back in 2015 under then-head coach Tom Herman.
The Celebration
At Houston’s next home game against West Virginia on Nov. 1, UH will be honoring this team in a 10-year celebration. There will be a reunion of the 2015 Peach Bowl Champions at TDECU Stadium that day. Houston is promoting this event on all their social media platforms as Cougars fans get excited to remember a team that meant a lot to them.
Some of the top players on that team, besides Ward Jr. and Jackson II were Elandon Roberts, Tyus Bowser, and Josh Jones. It's fitting that the program, now the best it has performed in the Big 12, looks back on this incredible achievement for inspiration.