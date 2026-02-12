Houston Cougars Announce New Critical Member of Willie Fritz's Coaching Staff

Many Houston Cougars fans might recognize the name Khari Dotson. Now, they'll hear it a lot more.

He’ll be rejoining the program in a new position as the Director of Student Athletic Development.

This position will oversee numerous tasks, including community engagement initiatives, and help student athletes by implementing initiatives that benefit them. Part of this position is to build and oversee professional, personal, and leadership development programming for the Houston student-athlete population, according to the University of Houston Athletics.

“We are thrilled to welcome Khari back to Houston as our Director of Student-Athlete Development," Associate Athletics Director for Academic Services Tatjana Banjeglav said. "As a former Cougar, Khari understands firsthand what it means to represent this university and compete at a high level. His passion for holistic student-athlete growth, combined with his professional experience and commitment to preparing our student-athletes for life beyond athletics, makes him an outstanding addition to our department. We are excited for the impact he will have on our student-athletes and the Houston community.”

Dotson’s Life and Career

Welcome back to Houston, Khari!



Khari will serve as Director of Student-Athlete Development at his alma mater.

The former defensive back for the Cougars football team was born in Houston, Texas, and played one season for the program back in 2018. He was listed at 6-foot-2 and weighed 205 pounds when he was a member of the team.

In his short time playing, he made an appearance against Tulane with one total tackle, which was recorded as a solo tackle. During that time, the former head coach, Major Applewhite, led the team to an 8-5 record in the AAC.

He attended Memorial High School and was named the District 19-5A First Team CO-AP and named to the District 19-5A Second Team. He even ran a 4.57 in the 40-yard dash and had an 11.28 in the 100m. Dotson was also a 2015-16 American Athletic Conference All-Academic Team and was a 2014 American Athletic Conference All-Academic Football Team.

Before taking this job, Dotson was the co-founder of Life Beyond Athletics, a consultant for Van Hoozer and Associates, and a law clerk at Sanford Kuhl Kugle Parker Kahn LLP. He was a college student at the University of Houston and graduated in 2017 with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing.

Now, he is married to his wife, Hailee, and has one child, born in January.

Coach Willie Fritz posted on X with the quote, “Welcome Back!! Go Coogs!!,” and Dotson replied, “Excited to be back!”