Ranking Houston’s Opponents For 2026 Season From Easiest To Hardest

Football season is far from kicking off, but it’s no fun without looking at the schedule and guessing which schools will be the easiest and which will be the most difficult.

Houston football has 12 games to play, and it can be seen as a gauntlet schedule, but others say it is a cupcake schedule. Either way, it's going to be numerous football games that are thrillers.

Which opponents are standing out as unfavorable, and which teams should be handled with ease?

12. Southern

Last season, the Jaguars were one of the worst teams in the SWAC, posting a 2-10 record. The only two wins that the program had came against Mississippi Valley State and Grambling State.

There is a new coach for Southern, and it is a popular name many NFL fans are familiar with: the former running back, best known for playing with the St. Louis Rams, Marshall Faulk. Don’t expect drastic changes in Year 1, especially with the players that are coming in and out the door.

11. Georgia Southern

Another non-conference game the Cougars have scheduled is against the Eagles, and if the team is a replica of last year’s team, this should be an easy game. Concluding the season with a 7-6 record was just enough to finish over .500, but not enough to go anywhere in the Sun Belt.

Against two of the better teams, Georgia Southern was blown out by USC and James Madison, both of which were in the top 25, like Houston was. It is a new season, but there shouldn’t be surprises in this one at TDECU Stadium, even with the addition of transfer quarterback Max Johnson.

10. Oregon State

One of the easiest conference games might be against the Beavers, especially after what occurred when the Cougars took it down to the wire in Corvallis. Even though that was a nail-biter that Willie Fritz and Co. had to mount a comeback late, that didn't happen this time.

Senior quarterback Conner Weigman is going to be a lot more accurate and ready to play with a needed group of weapons that are going to be ready to go after having several weeks of practice under their belt already. The 2-10 record might be contagious and carry on. Mark it down as the most comfortable game Houston has in the Big 12.

9. Oklahoma State

An entirely new staff has arrived in Stillwater, Oklahoma, after former head coach Mike Gundy left the Cowboys, as newly hired head coach Eric Morris is the new sheriff in town. It’s not going to be an easy job getting the team back on track after going 1-11 and 0-9 in the conference.

North Texas had a pretty decent 2025 campaign, so can Oklahoma State do that with one quarterback who followed his coach? Drew Mestemaker is a solid addition to the team, but there are still many missing pieces and unanswered questions about this roster.

8. West Virginia

This matchup is on the scarier side because when the Mountaineers played the Cougars last season, there wasn't enough defense, which suggests this could be a trap game. It is anticipated that QB Scotty Fox Jr. will be under center, even with a little competition in practice.

Weigman threw for over 300 yards at home in this game, but he also struggled to read the defense, throwing two interceptions that cost them. There will be growth in his game, though, and he’ll be working with a new starting tight end and running back, so things will get interesting, especially on the road, where it is hard to win at Milan Puskar Stadium.

7. Colorado

Taking on head coach Deion Sanders is always an interesting week to prepare for because there are so many looks he will offer opponents on both sides of the football. Houston was able to get some momentum after getting the first Big 12 win of the season at home over Colorado.

Expect there to be more clarity on who the player will be taking the snaps, because the Cougars did not know who would be playing heading into the contest with the Buffaloes. The two quarterbacks there still expected to see action are Julian Lewis and Kaneal Sweetwyne. Having a game plan for both makes this game tougher. Plus, squaring off with “Primetime” is always cinema.

6. Cincinnati

On paper, this game seems to scream close, even though the Bearcats lost one of the highest-rated transfer portal quarterbacks. Head coach Scott Satterfield made his program relevant this season after an awesome start. There’s a ton of head-scratching about why this could be competitive, but the Cougars go way back with the Bearcats when they played in the AAC.

Right now, it’s looking like either Samaj Jones or Brooks Goodman might win the starting job, and that means that there is some chemistry brewing with the other teammates, but it also raises questions about whether the weapons that the starter has will be on the right page and communicate well. The Cougars’ defense under Austin Armstrong could be in for a treat.

5. UCF

Head coach Scott Frost is in his second tenure with the Knights, and it needs to be one of those years that shows there is improvement. It is taking time for this program to get back to what it used to be, and with all the competition in the Big, it is hard to tell which games will be wins and which will be losses.

When Weigman played Frost’s program last season, he had three interceptions and still found a way to win the game, where he passed for 223 yards and two touchdowns. It’ll be all about taking care of the ball and making the right decisions in this game. UCF’s defense might be more physical and aggressive compared to last season. Close game here.

4. Kansas State

Hiring Collin Klein might have been the best decision the Wildcats have made in many years. It is the perfect fit and the right hire. Klein cares about his players and will develop them into leaders of men. He did a phenomenal job at Texas A&M, where he was the offensive coordinator and expects his new offense to be no different running lots of RPOs and handing the ball off.

Houston is in for a treat as there are going to be a handful of weapons that know how to run routes and are very knowledgeable with the playbook. There will be times when it looks like this will be impossible to cover, but luckily, Fritz did a great job recruiting and adding players through the portal. Expect this one to be all about the Kansas State offense versus the Houston defense.

3. Baylor

After a disappointing season for Dave Aranda’s roster, it might be a rebuilding year to see what happens, but starting with the right piece could be a turning point for the Bears to get back to being an elite program in the thick of the race. Securing the Florida transfer, DJ Lagway, who is predicted to be the starter under center, could be one of the biggest surprises in college football.

Sometimes playing for a new coach is what players need, and fresh starts can lead to bigger things. Baylor seems to be trending in the right direction after this offseason addition. The secondary and linebackers for Houston will be tested by Lagway's mobility and outstanding footwork, which will make for spectacular highlights. Watch out for this game, which might even draw a ton of fans.

2. Utah

Even though the Utes lost their former head coach to Michigan, there are many positives to take from the athletics department hiring first-year head coach Morgan Scalley. He used to play for the program and is a 20-year veteran of the staff. He’ll need to continue building a strong, physical defense that the Utes are known for.

Weigman will be tested and has to get the ball out, while also relying on the running game to do much of the work. This will be a game of using the legs, and the mobility has to be on display here. Utah is expected to have two returning options, so it will either be Devon Dampier or Byrd Ficklin running the offense. Who knows what this matchup looks like, but it’s going to be intriguing to catch when it's on.

1. Texas Tech

One of the most disappointing games of the 2025-26 campaign was when the Red Raiders defeated the Cougars on their own turf, an opportunity to beat their first-ranked team of the season and be a top seed in the Big 12, but everyone remembers that Weigman got injured.

This season, Texas Tech's head coach added a massive piece to the offense, giving it a better scheme than the playoff team used in the Orange Bowl. Quarterback Brendan Sorsby might be a Heisman Trophy candidate down the line if he plays well enough, and with it being an early game in the year, Houston has a huge shot at making a statement to the rest of the college football world that it is the next scary team that no one wants to face.

There will be a ton of defense in this one, so posting points on the scoreboard will be important. Get the popcorn and soda ready.