Houston Cougars Assistant Coach Tabbed in 247Sports' 30 under 30 List
The Houston Cougars had a tough first season under head coach Willie Fritz, finishing with a 4-8 record, a 3-6 record in conference play. Year two with Fritz at the helm could shape out to be a little more promising after some key additions.
As Fritz brought in a total of 30 players from the transfer portal, a transfer class that ranked No. 27 in the country per 247Sports. The standouts of the class are former five-star prospect and Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman and former Ball State tight end Tanner Koziol, who has earned a fair share of spots on multiple preseason award watchlists.
One factor that could help improve the Cougars in year two, outside of a re-tooled player personnel, is the hiring of cornerbacks coach PJ Hall. The 27-year-old was recently touted on 247Sports' 30 under 30 list, which highlights the best up-and-coming coaches under the age of 30.
PJ Hall's Coaching History
Willie Fritz and DJ Hall are no strangers to each other, as the Cougars' cornerbacks coach was a former player of Fritz's with the Tulane Green Wave for four years. Throughout his college career with the Green Wave, the former safety recorded a total of 139 tackles, three interceptions, 23 passes defended, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one touchdown.
After a short stint with the UAB Blazers as a defensive graduate assistant, Hall joined the Baylor Bears in June of 2021 in the same role, working primarily with his area of expertise, the safeties. In three seasons with the Bears, Hall helped coach four safeties who went on to earn All-Big 12 Conference honors. The standout year was 2022, when Baylor had one of the best defenses in the Big 12, ranking second in the conference in passing yards allowed and fourth in interceptions that year.
Hall's most recent coaching stop was at the FCS level in 2024 with Tarleton State, serving as a defensive assistant, enjoying some success as Tarleton State, which finished the 2024 season with a record of 10-4 overall and 6-2 in United Athletic Conference play. As the Tarleton State defense was one of the best in the FCS, as they ranked fourth in total takeaways with 29, fifth in interceptions with 18, and eighth in fumbles recovered with eight.
With his track record of success, Hall was hired by his former coach back in February to join his coaching staff. Now, Hall is heading to Houston, looking to improve a piece of the Cougars' secondary. Houston will open the 2025 season against Stephen F. Austin on Aug. 28 at 7 p.m.