Houston Tight End Named to John Mackey Award Preseason Watchlist
The 2025 offseason has brought a handful of superstar additions to Houston football's roster, one of which has been gaining steam since his arrival with the Cougars. Ball State transfer tight end Tanner Koziol comes to town, earning himself a spot on the John Mackey Award Preseason Watchlist.
A round-the-world tight end in the Mid-American Conference, Koziol is poised to be a go-to man for Texas A&M transfer quarterback Conner Weigman and create a deadly QB-TE duo. His appearance on the watchlist comes just a year removed from his semifinalist performance in his final season with the Cardinals.
In his time at Ball State, Koziol became the first tight end in school history to go over 80 receptions and 800 yards in a single season as he managed to haul in eight touchdowns last year. Through his career as a Cardinal, the Illinois native caught 163 passes for 1,507 yards as well as 18 touchdown receptions.
A colossal six-foot-seven, 240-pound frame makes Koziol among the deadliest weapons in the Big 12 this season as he looks to help Houston reach the championship game for the first time since joining the conference in the 2023-2024 season.
The tight end was a College Football Network Third-Team All-American after ranking fourth in the country with 7.8 receptions per game and breaking Ball State's single-season and career records for receptions by a tight end. His 2024 efforts earned him an 87.9 offensive grade by Pro Football Focus, the third-highest grade by a tight end last year.
As a new signal caller lines up in the Houston backfield this fall, Koziol will be a security blanket for a transfer quarterback who is learning a new offensive system and will be a likely favorite target in new offensive coordinator Slade Nagle's vision of Houston football.
Nagle rejoins head coach Willie Fritz's staff after previously serving under him at Tulane as the tight ends coach from 2016 to 2022. Therefore, Nagle is no stranger to using/coaching tight ends to their fullest potential and will have big things waiting for Koziol.
This is not Koziol's first recognition for his ability to catch the football, as he has also been named to the Biletnikoff Award, given yearly to college football's best receiver, regardless of position. With such honors coming in so early in the season, it would appear that the sky is the limit for perhaps one of the best tight ends in the game.