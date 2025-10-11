Houston Cougars Build 24-10 Lead to Close First Half vs Oklahoma State
On Saturday morning, the Houston Cougars (4-1, 1-1 in Big 12) and the Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-4, 0-2 in Big 12) squared off in Stillwater, Oklahoma, to begin Week 7 of the college football season.
Despite the loss to Texas Tech last week, Coach Willie Fritz and the Cougars were heavy favorites over the Pokes heading into the weekend. Houston looks to move to 5-1 for the first time since 2021, while an injury riddled Cowboys team is still looking for answers on a weekly basis.
Before the 11 a.m. kickoff, the Cougars won the coin toss and elected to begin the Big 12 contest on defense. With Sam Jackson V at quarterback for Oklahoma State, the Stillwater faithful would get their first taste of what the former wide receiver brings to the table.
Cougars Finding Their Rhythm After Early Struggles
On their first defensive drive, Houston hadortunity to force a three-and-out to get their offense on the field. After an incomplete pass intended for nton Stewart and a fumbled snap by Rodney Fields Jr., the Cowboys were met with 3rd and 14 deep in their own territory.
Down 7-0 in the first quarter, Houston responded with a touchdown of their own on a Conner Weigman 3-yard rushing touchdown. The scoring play was set up by a 22-yard catch by Amare Thomas and a 37-yard catch by Harvey Broussard.
The Cougars botched the snap on the Oklahoma State 2-yard line, but recovered the football and scored on the following play.
After both teams traded field goals, Houston showed their balance on offense by finding the endzone on multiple occasions. The first touchdown for the Cougars in the second quarter came when Conner Weigman connected with Dean Connors on a short pass. While the throw was well above Connors, the running back made a stellar one-handed grab to put the Cougars up 17-10.
With 5:34 left in the half, the Cougars weren't done showing off their ability to make contested catches. Tanner Koziol made a fantastic 29-yard catch near the sideline that set Houston up for another set of downs within the red zone. The catch was immediately followed by a 14-yard touchdown reception by Harvey Broussard, putting Houston up 24-10.
Conner Weigman shined in the first two quarters going 14-20 against the Oklahoma State defense for 177 yards and two touchdowns. Dean Connors led the way in the run game with 50 rushing yards, while Thomas led the way in receiving yards with 69 on four catches.
Before the end of the half, Houston had yet another chance to extend their lead, but a failed hail mary attempt brought the half to a close. The Cougars will open the second half on offense looking to extend their lead once more.