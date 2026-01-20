Houston Cougars Competing With LSU and USC for Four-Star RB

Head coach Willie Fritz and the Houston Cougars are once again making waves on the recruiting scene. Even after bringing in a strong 2026 recruiting class and one of the top transfer portal hauls in the sport, the Cougars have positioned themselves as contenders for another elite recruit.

Javon Vital Jr., a Hamilton Christian Academy product and a four-star running back, has narrowed his recruitment down to just three schools. Along with the Houston Cougars, Vital Jr. also included USC and LSU in his recruitment.

🚨NEWS🚨 4-star RB Javon Vital Jr. is down to USC, LSU and Houston, he tells @Hayesfawcett3‼️



Two teams are pushing the hardest…



Read: https://t.co/U6NjLsICSa pic.twitter.com/BOcnraFJBJ — Rivals (@Rivals) January 19, 2026

With Vital Jr. being a Lake Charles, Louisiana native, head coach Lane Kiffin's Tigers have been the program to beat for the majority of the running back's recruitment. While LSU may be favored to land the four-star prospect, the Cougars and Trojans remain firmly in the mix.

If Fritz and his staff can land a commitment from Vital Jr., it would be a special starting point for Houston's 2027 recruitment cycle.

An Versatile Weapon on Offense

Oct 4, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz coaches against the Texas Tech Raiders in the first half at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Vital Jr. remains one of the most versatile offensive weapons in the 2027 recruiting cycle. While he's labeled by On3 Rivals as a running back, he's considered an athletic recruit due to his ability to play quarterback, wide receiver, and cornerback. He also returned punts and kickoffs for Hamilton Christian Academy as well.

Ranked as the No. 350 overall prospect and the No. 27 running back in the 2027 cycle, it's shocking that Vital Jr. hasn't gotten more attention from other schools at the Power Four level. For Fritz, who excels at evaluating and developing talented athletes that have been overlooked, the four-star is like a high-priority target on Houston's 2027 recruiting board.

Why Landing Vital Jr. Would Be a Program-Changing Moment

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Houston Cougars helmet at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It's safe to say that Fritz landing a commitment from Vital Jr. would be one of the more impressive accomplishments by the head coach. With how much emphasis that Kiffin and the Tigers have put on rebuilding the trenches from the ground up, LSU is likely the desired landing spot for any elite recruit.

Not only would the four-star recruit be a massive starting point for the Cougars' 2027 recruiting class, but it would also send a message to the college football world that Houston football is here to stay. Beating out both LSU and USC for a notable recruit would show that the Cougars are no longer rebuilding their program, but are actively in contention for blue-chip talent.

Recommended Articles