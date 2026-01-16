While the Houston Cougars had plenty of success on the football field this season, there are much higher goals to achieve for this program. It was certainly a big step forward going from four wins to 10 and a bowl championship after the struggles of the past two seasons.

Head coach Willie Fritz and his staff have done a masterful job changing the culture in Houston back to a competitive standard for years to come. Houston has definitely taken big strides forward in 2025 going 10-3.

There were a lot of areas of massive improvement, but some spots still need some work if the Cougars are really going to compete for a Big 12 title and College Football Playoff berth.

A big step was taken in 2025, and Fritz will be looking for Houston to be a true contender for 2026. Even more improvement is expected, and there are multiple areas where UH can be better.

More Success This Year

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz hoists the Texas Bowl trophy after the win over Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

There is a reason why the Cougars lost three games last season. Houston was defeated by Texas Tech, West Virginia, and TCU. All three of those losses were at home. Houston’s offense was one of, if not the worst in the FBS in 2024. With new offensive coordinator Slade Nagle, five-star transfer quarterback Connor Weigman, and transfer Tanner Koziol, the Cougars offense transformed.

Houston jumped to 61st overall in the country, a spot cut in half from the previous year. Even then, there were struggles. UH was not really consistent on that side of the ball. There were times where Weigman and the running game would look incredible, and other times where they could not generate much.

That was the problem against TCU. With the West Virginia and Texas Tech losses, turnovers became an issue. A big reason for even more improvement with this year’s upcoming team is experience. Weigman and Nagle have a full season working together under their belt. The offense has already established Amare Thomas as its WR1.

Houston has even more talent at the running back position with Makhi Hughes, and D.J. Butler heading into his junior year besides Re’Shaun Sanford III returning. The offensive line depth looks much stronger through the transfer portal and recruiting class. Paris Melvin Jr. can give them some electric plays on special teams as well. New kicker Evan Noel was the No. 1 kicker in his class.

Look for the Cougars offense to really open it up next season and become a more consistent offense in Weigman’s senior season. A big reason for more success would be just how strong both the transfer portal and class of 2026 recruiting has been for Houston.

Both are arguably the best in program history. UH’s historic 2026 class is ranked 43rd in the country according to 247Sports led by top prospect Keisean Henderson and their transfer class is now sixth in the country according to On3.

The depth in playmakers, linebackers, and fresh talent among the defensive line and secondary will help this team increase their speed and quality of play. There were times where Houston was not as big as their opponents just physically, and that will change with these portal and recruiting additions.

Transfer tackles Hayden Wright and Drew Terrill are both 6-foot-5 and 6-foot-6, respectively, and both north of 250 lbs. Tight end Patrick Overmyer is also 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds. Class of 2026 OT recruit Rhett Gray is 6-foot-7 and 290 pounds. Jaivion Martin is an exceptional incoming freshman tight end, and running back John Hebert is a four-star recruit. These are all just a few examples.

Houston also upgraded their defensive line in that same aspect. Being able to compete at a high level of physicality can help this team succeed in areas that were not possible last year.