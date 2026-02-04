Houston Cougars Earn First Commitment of 2027 Recruiting Class

After a stellar second year under head coach Willie Fritz, the Houston Cougars are proving that the program's trajectory is still headed upward. Earlier this week, the football program earned it's first commitment from the 2027 recruiting class.

Raiden Cook, a defensive lineman from Mont Belvieu, TX, recently announced his commitment to the Cougars on Tuesday night. The 6-foot-6, 270-pound defensive lineman totaled 39 tackles, 10.5 tackles, and 2.5 sacks in eight games at Barbers Hill High School.

After discussing with my family and coaches I’m blessed to say that I will be committing to @UHCougarFB I would like to thank my family, coaches and friends for believing me, this is truly a blessing. @CoachCNelson1 @BHEagleFootball @MattValmore90 @CoachWEFritz @Bell_Brian_ pic.twitter.com/bv8u55tfOH — Raiden cook (@Raiden255499) February 4, 2026

Under Fritz, Houston has rebuilt its recruiting pull in only two years. Only three years ago, the Cougars were considered an after-thought by many of the Division 1 football programs in Texas. The Cougars have become increasingly active in the Houston area, and Cooks early commitment signals that the program is planning for the future.

Fritz's Early Evaluations Shaping Houston's Future

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz reacts during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

It's now common knowledge that Fritz has a knack for identifying talented athletes early on in their careers. Not only does the head coach dominate the high school recruiting scene, but he's also shown that he can get the most out of transfer portal players that often been overlooked.

Rather than targeting many of the high-profile prospects that are on every recruiting board in the country, Fritz follows his instincts and experience to identify players that can help Houston win in the future. It's because of this that the Cougars have been in contact with elite recruits before their breakout seasons have occurred.

Cook's commitment to Houston this week fits that pattern perfectly. By targeting him early, the Cougars showed confidence in the defensive tackle's ability to compete for a starting job from the moment he steps on campus.

While Cook was a notable contributor for the Eagles this past season, he played on a roster full of standout defenders, which may have kept him slightly under the radar. Fritz's evaluation, however. suggests that the defensive recruit's best football is still ahead of him.

Houston's coaching staff believes that Cook's combination of size, speed, and raw strength gives him the potential to develop under defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong. If Cook's ability to disrupt opposing offenses translates to his senior year, and eventually to Houston, Cook could be a foundational piece of the Cougars' defense in the future.

With Cook now locked in for the 2027 recruiting class, Houston continues to build momentum as a serious contender in the Big 12. The program has also established itself as an appealing landing spot for high-level high school talent.

