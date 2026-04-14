Houston Cougars Football Will Monitor These 2 Position Groups Heavily

Year 3 of the Willie Fritz era will soon be underway, and the third spring game in his tenure will shortly be taking place at TDECU Stadium.

It will be free admission, and fans, along with the media, will be able to check out what the program has been working on throughout the spring season. There will be plenty of excitement surrounding the different rooms that feature returners and lots of new faces.

There is a ton of anticipation to see how the numerous amounts of competition will look and go down, like so: which departments have been circled in over the course of the year?

Tight Ends

Nov 29, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; UTSA Roadrunners tight end Patrick Overmyer (9) celebrates his touchdown catch against the Army Black Knights during the first half at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | Danny Wild-Imagn Images

After the departure of the 6-foot-7 Bloomingdale, Illinois, star Tanner Koziol, who will be entering the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft, there are questions surrounding what the TE unit is going to look like and who the next man will be to step up for senior quarterback Conner Weigman.

There will need to be a reliable weapon down the seam that Weigman knows can win contested matchups, and right now, the competition is likely to be between Patrick Overmyer, Luke McGary, and Travile Frederick Jr.

Overmyer is the favorite to win the starting job, but it is anyone’s job right now with a lot to be determined. He transferred over from UTSA and hauled in 74 receptions for 727 yards. As for McGary, he’s coming into the year with only three receptions for 13 yards with Houston, while Frederick Jr. caught two balls for only three yards, so how these men get involved will be interesting down the stretch.

Wide Receivers

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Amare Thomas (0) reacts during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

In the wide receiver room, Houston has several returners who are used to the system that offensive coordinator Slade Nagle has implemented over the last couple of years, including the 6-foot Amare Thomas, the Saint Martinville native Harvey Broussard, and the New Orleans product Koby Young.

Do not forget that Fritz and Co. also acquired a transfer in the offseason, Trent Walker from Oregon State, and retained Devan Williams, so there could be a mix of talent fighting to see a ton of time on the field and wanting as many reps as possible.

Thomas is returning after recording 12 touchdowns a season ago with 67 receptions. Broussard will have been asked to carry a little more on his shoulders following Stephon Johnson's departure. He registered only nine receptions for 126 yards, but he has the opportunity to work up on the depth chart, so it will be interesting to see how he establishes and separates himself early on. Young is also in a similar position, as he reeled in 12 receptions for 191 yards.

Will there be a firm No. 1 WR, or will there be constant swapping to throw different looks at defenses? The Cougar Football Spring Game is set for April 18 at 10 a.m.