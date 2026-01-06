Houston Cougars in Contention to Land Standout WR from San José State

The Houston Cougars are once again contending for one of the top wide receivers in the 2026 transfer portal class. Standout wide receiver for San José State, Leland Smith, revealed that, including the Cougars, 18 schools have been in contact with him since he entered the transfer portal on Dec. 20.

Smith entered the portal shortly after the Spartans concluded their season. As a junior, the wideout caught 43 passes for 688 yards and three touchdowns. Despite putting up solid numbers in the receiving game, he was partially overshadowed by San José State's leading receiver and Biletnikoff Award semifinalist, Danny Scudero.

Contrary to last year's focus on rebuilding the offense, head coach Willie Fritz has clearly made it his mission to now upgrade it. While the Cougars return quarterback Conner Weigman and wide receiver Amare Thomas, it seems that the coaching staff appears intent on adding to their versatility in the passing game, with Smith emerging as a primary target.

A Homecoming That Makes Sense

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Leland Smith (1) runs for a first down against Hawaii Rainbow Wahine defensive back Elijah Palmer (4) during the fourth quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

With Smith being from the Houston area, there's reason to believe that the Cougars are front-runners for the San José State wide receiver. In 2023, he graduated from Strake Jesuit High School, which is only a 20-minute drive away from the University of Houston. With Fritz emphasizing the program's ability to land in-state talent, regardless of whether it's at the high school level or in the transfer portal, Smith being a priority just makes sense.

There's also something to be said about the stability at the quarterback position for Houston. Weigman was fantastic in Slade Nagle's offense this past season, throwing for just over 2,700 yards and 25 touchdowns against just nine interceptions. The former Texas A&M Aggie also put up those numbers without the Cougars' main deep-threat at the receiver position, Stephon Johnson.

The return of Weigman, along with Thomas, provides a level of continuity that few programs at the Power Four level have experienced this season. That type of stability is likely a massive selling point for Houston during the recruitment of offensive players in the portal.

Something to Prove at the Power Four Level

Sep 6, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Kobe Black (6) breaks up the pass intended for San Jose State Spartans wide receiver LeLand Smith (1) during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Before becoming a key contributor in San José State's offense, Smith got a shot at the Power Four level with the Purdue Boilermakers. In one season in the Big Ten, the Houston, Texas native caught just six passes for 72 yards and two touchdowns.

Despite producing whenever he got the ball in his hands, it seems as though the Boilermakers were more comfortable going with Jahmal Edrine and Jaron Tibbs as their main pass-catchers on the outside.

After being buried on the depth chart at Purdue, Smith now has the opportunity to reestablish himself with a Power Four program. With experience at every level of college football, it's likely that the pass-catcher could be a significant weapon for the Cougars' offense.

