Houston Cougars Included in Final 8 Schools for NFL Legacy Prospect

Even if the regular season has come to a close, the daily recruiting battle never ends for head coach Willie Fritz and the Houston Cougars. Once again, Fritz and his staff are competing for a top defensive-line recruit.

Amari Vickerson, a defensive lineman in the 2027 recruiting class, has now limited his recruitment to just eight schools. Along with Houston, the top-50 defensive line prospect is also being recruited by Texas, Texas A&M, SMU, Michigan, Florida, Florida State, and Ohio State.

For Fritz and the Cougars, landing a commitment from Vickerson would send shockwaves throughout the Texas recruiting scene. After Houston solidified their best recruiting class in ages, building a foundation for their 2027 class would only help the momentum the program has built in only two years under Fritz's guidance.

Vickerson's Recruitment Has Houston Cougars on the Outside Looking In

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz reacts on the sideline during the third quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

As of right now, Houston is most likely a dark horse to land Vickerson. According to Rivals, the SMU Mustangs have been aggressive in their recruitment of the Cy Ranch product. Vickerson has visited the Mustangs twice now and has been impressed by what he's seen.

Florida State and Texas A&M are also frontrunners to land the 2027 defensive lineman. Vickerson also has notable ties to Florida State's staff — his father, Kevin Vickerson, played in the NFL alongside Seminoles' defensive line coach Terrance Knighton.

Vickerson also celebrated his birthday during a visit to Texas A&M. The defensive line recruit gave high praise to Mike Elko, saying that the head coach is "one of one."

With three programs having considerable leverage in Vickerson's recruitment, the Cougars are currently on the outside looking in. While that makes his commitment to the University of Houston unlikely, the door isn't exactly closed yet. The fact that Fritz's program was even included in the defensive lineman's final eight schools is remarkable in and of itself.

Only two years ago, it would have been unthinkable to have Houston alongside programs such as Ohio State, Texas, and Texas A&M. With a 9-3 season in his second year as head coach, Fritz has undeniably changed the Cougars' football for the better.

Houston's pitch to Vickerson most likely hinges on its ability to develop linemen at a high level. Both Carlos Allen Jr. and Eddie Walls were significant parts of a solid Cougars' defense this season, combining for 125 tackles and 6.5 sacks.

There's a possibility that Vickerson could visit Houston later during the offseason. While the 3-star Cy Ranch product has connections to other schools, he's also mentioned that he plans to take several visits in the coming weeks.

Recommended Articles