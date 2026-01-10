Houston Cougars Land Commitment from Texas Tech Transfer Portal WR

Over the weekend, the Houston Cougars landed another transfer portal commitment, this time from former Texas Tech wide receiver Tyson Turner.

The pass-catcher spent two seasons with the Red Raiders but never found a consistent role in the offense, leading to him entering the transfer portal in early January.

With his commitment to play for head coach Willie Fritz and the Cougars, Turner becomes the second addition to Houston's wide receiver room since the opening of the transfer portal period. The incoming redshirt sophomore has yet to receive a transfer portal rating from 247Sports, but was rated a three-star prospect coming out of high school.

With former Houston wide receiver Stephon Johnson's request for another year of eligibility getting denied, it was vital for Fritz and his staff to add to the program's wide receiver depth. While Turner may not be a day-one starter immediately, the pass-catcher has taken advantage of his limited opportunities throughout his career.

A Fresh Start After Being Overlooked

Texas Tech's Tyson Turner does a drill during a spring practice, Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at the Sports Performance Center. | Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Before making a position change to wide receiver, Turner was a standout two-way athlete with elite ball-hawking skills. As a sophomore, he recorded five interceptions and a fumble recovery along with a defensive touchdown. He also contributed in the receiving game with six catches for 110 yards and a touchdown.

As a junior, Turner leaned into his role as a pass-catcher with a breakout season. He caught 36 passes for 768 yards and 15 touchdowns. Averaging over 20 yards per catch, the receiver was clearly going to contribute at the Division 1 level. Despite only participating in five games during his senior season, Turner still caught 29 passes for 446 yards and four touchdowns.

It was then that the Bryan, Texas native headed to Lubbock, joining the Red Raiders with hopes of making an immediate impact at wide receiver. Unfortunately, Turner found playing time hard to come by. In his two years with the program, he caught just two passes for 12 total yards.

With how aggressive Texas Tech becoming increasingly aggressive in their transfer portal utilization, Turner recognized that the path to playing time wasn't clear and eventually entered the transfer portal.

Turner's move to Houston provides the wide receiver with a fresh start. With Fritz's ability to develop players that have been overlooked, there's season to believe that the transfer will get more opportunities to contribute in the Cougars' offense. If he can establish a rhythm with quarterback Conner Weigman, Turner has a chance to showcase the elite playmaking ability that made him stand out in high school.

Recommended Articles