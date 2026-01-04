Houston Cougars Land Elite Oregon RB From Transfer Portal

The Houston Cougars have made their first major addition in the transfer portal period with a commitment from former Oregon running back Makhi Hughes. Rivals' Hayes Fawcett first reported the news on X (formerly Twitter) early on Sunday afternoon.

Hughes totaled just 70 yards on 16 carries during his lone season at Oregon. The running back only appeared in four games for the Ducks in 2025, but averaged above 4.0 yards per carry. After not cracking the Oregon depth chart early in the season, Hughes redshirted the season and entered the portal.

Before transferring to Oregon, Hughes put up some absurd stats across two seasons at Tulane. During his time with the Green Wave, the Birmingham, Alabama native totaled 2,779 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns on 523 carries. The incoming senior also caught 30 passes for 243 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Cougars Strike Early in the Transfer Portal Period

Nov 24, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tulane Green Wave running back Makhi Hughes (21) runs against UTSA Roadrunners running back Kevorian Barnes (4) during the first half at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Hughes becomes the first major offensive transfer portal acquisition for the Houston Cougars in the 2026 offseason. With running back J'Marion Burnette entering the portal shortly after the season's conclusion, head coach Willie Fritz and the Cougars needed to find next season's starting running back rather quickly.

Makhi Hughes to Houston.



Had 2,779 rushing yards, 22 TDs, & 5.3 YPC in his 2 seasons he started at Tulane. Really hard guy to tackle after first contact.



Got buried in Oregon depth chart this season. I’ll be interested in him getting a fresh slate.

pic.twitter.com/ScTe4Mj5cd — Garrett Armbrust (@4thandsaturday) January 4, 2026

It's safe to say that offensive coordinator Slade Nagle may have just found his new favorite weapon on offense. Hughes was Tulane's leading rusher two years straight, but couldn't quite crack the Oregon depth chart after he hit the transfer portal. With his commitment to Houston, it's likely that the running back is looking to prove that he can still be an elite rusher, this time in a Power Four conference.

With the emphasis that Fritz and his coaching staff place on the run game, Hughes' commitment to the Cougars just makes sense. The best part? Hughes will be running behind an offensive lineman that he's incredibly familiar with. Shadre Hurst, a left guard that made 36 career starts with the Green Wave, has also committed to the Cougars this weekend.

A Sense of Deja Vu for Coog Nation

Aug 28, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz looks on during the fourth quarter against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

After finishing the 2024 season, many wondered how Houston would attack the transfer portal period. Under Fritz, the Cougars answered those questions quickly, putting together one of the most impactful transfer portal classes in the program's history. While the athletes that Fritz recruited weren't exactly the highest graded prospects, they fit the blueprint for what the head coach was attempting to build.

A year later, Fritz and the Cougars seem to already be making a significant impact on the 2026 transfer portal. With commitments from Hughes and Hurst, Houston has already addressed two of their biggest needs for next season. If Hughes and Hurst can replicate the success they had at Tulane, the Cougars' offense could feature another formidable rushing attack.

