Houston Cougars Land in Final Eight for Elite 2027 Defensive Back
Earlier this week, the news broke that Mikhail McCreary included the Houston Cougars in his top eight schools during his high school recruitment.
The 2027 cornerback from Claudia Taylor Johnson High School has emerged as one of the premier defensive prospects in Texas, and now he’s beginning to focus on where he might play at the next level.
Listed at 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds, McCreary brings a mix of length, speed, and football instincts that make him an intriguing prospect for high-level college programs. According to 247Sports, he is ranked as the nation’s No. 22 cornerback and the No. 32 overall player in Texas for the 2027 cycle.
Included in McCreary's final eight schools are Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Wisconsin, Vanderbilt, SMU, Houston, and Arkansas. While he currently holds 14 offers, his focus has shifted toward the group of eight as he evaluates which program best aligns with his future.
Houston’s Growing Role on the Recruiting Trail
The Cougars’ inclusion in McCreary’s top eight highlights the immediate impact Houston has made on the recruiting trail since joining the Big 12. For years, the program often had to fight to keep elite Texas talent home while competing with other schools in the state.
Now, with a Power Five platform and Coach Willie Fritz at the wheel, the Cougars are proving they can sit at the table with traditional powers. In 2024 and 2025, Houston’s recruiting classes ranked near the bottom of the Big 12 at No. 13 and No. 12 in the conference. However, with the momentum the program has built recently, the Cougars could soon push toward a top-five class in the recruitment rankings.
For McCreary, Houston checks several boxes. His speed and physicality fit the mold of what the Cougars have been building in their defensive backfield, where depth and athleticism are crucial against the high-scoring offenses in the Big 12.
McCreary’s athletic background only strengthens his recruiting profile. Along with his ability on the football field, he competes in track and field, running in the 100 and 200-meter events. That speed translates directly to his coverage ability, giving him the quickness and agility that college coaches look for in a cornerback.
On defense, his sophomore season was nothing short of impressive as he totaled 46 tackles, nine pass breakups, and three interceptions. The defensive back also earned District 27-6A Defensive Newcomer of the Year honors as well.
With the way the Cougars handled business against the Colorado Buffaloes, it's safe to say that the win helped Houston make McCreary's final eight schools. If Coach Fritz and his staff can land the four-star cornerback, the commitment would make waves in the Texas high school recruiting scene.