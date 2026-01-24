Houston Cougars Land Notable Long Snapper Via Transfer Portal

Earlier this week, the Houston Cougars added a notable special teams piece to their roster through the transfer portal. Jack Carson-Wentz, a long snapper who spent last season with the Florida A&M Rattlers, officially committed to play under head coach Willie Fritz on Thursday.

Carson-Wentz also spent time at Michigan State before joining the Rattlers for the 2025 season. The long snapper has appeared in 20 Division 1 college football games and recorded four tackles this past season.

For Fritz and the Cougars, the addition of Carson-Wentz is just another example of the head coach's ability to evaluate talent that has often been overlooked. The special teams piece picked Houston over Marshall, Tulane, and SMU.

Fritz's Focus on the Finer Details

To many of the premier programs in the sport, the addition of a long snapper through the transfer portal might not seem like much. While every program has them, special teams units in general don't get the recognition they might deserve.

Fritz, from what he's shown in his first two years at Houston, has a completely different mindset. The head coach's attention to the little things seems to be unmatched. Not only were the Cougars one of the most disciplined teams in the country this past season, but that discipline helped propel them to a 10-win season.

The addition of Carson-Wentz to Houston's special teams group likely won't make national headlines, but in Fritz's system, every assignment matters. It's that kind of attention to detail that led the Cougars to narrow wins over Oregon State, Arizona, Arizona State, UCF, and Baylor.

Carson-Wentz's transfer to Houston also reflects the belief in Houston being a program on the rise. With so many returning starters, and the No. 7 transfer portal class according to On3, it's evident that the Cougars have something special brewing.

There's also something special about Fritz's ability to land transfer portal recruits that can contribute at a high level from the moment they step on campus. Players like Conner Weigman, Amare Thomas, Tanner Koziol, Dean Connors, Eddie Walls, and Marc Stampley are few of the athletes that contributed at a high level for the Cougars last season.

Whether it's a program-changing quarterback, or a long snapper entering his final two years of eligibility, every transfer seems to have the chance to make a positive impact on the Houston football program. With how last year's transfer portal class performed, the Cougars appear well-positioned to take another step in the right direction in the 2026 season.