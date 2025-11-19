Houston Cougars Land Standout D-Line Commit for 2026 Class
The No.23 Houston Cougars continue to add to an already outstanding 2026 recruiting class. When head coach Willie Fritz took the job at Houston and said he would be placing an emphasis on local recruiting, it's safe to say he meant it.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Cougars landed a commitment from Isaiah Broughton
— a three-star defensive lineman from Cypress Ridge High School. At 6-foot-4, 315 pounds, Broughton has garnered interest from other notable schools such as Florida, Auburn, Miami, Oklahoma State, and UNLV.
The senior from Houston, Texas backed off of an early commitment to UNLV, but decided to stay home, joining the Houston Cougars. Fritz getting the commitment from Broughton shows just how far Houston's recruitment at a local level has come in only two years.
Willie Fritz Keeps Building Momentum with Local Recruiting
Over the past decade, the Houston area has become a region that's rich with high school talent. The only problem? Many high school athletes didn't see the University of Houston as a viable place to develop their skills. For the longest time, many prospects gravitated to other schools like Texas, TCU, Texas Tech, and even Baylor.
With a new head coach at the helm who emphasizes local recruiting, the Cougars have started to tap into the well of talent in the Houston area. Of Houston's 18 commitments in the 2026 class, 16 are from the state of Texas. Being able to land in-state talent has led the Cougars to one of their best recruiting classes in years.
Houston's 2026 recruiting class currently ranks No.34 nationally and No.5 in the Big 12. For Houston's third year in the conference, that's an impressive accomplishment. Texas Tech, BYU, Baylor, and West Virginia are the only schools that have recruited at a higher level within the conference.
With the Red Raiders and the Cougars from Provo currently contenders in the conference championship race, Houston being able to recruit at a similar level is saying something.
Broughton's commitment means more than just building on a solid recruiting class. With the Cougars' successful season so far, recruits have started to view Houston as a destination rather than a backup plan. An 8-2 record definitely helps the coaching staff to land recruits who are on the fence about where to start their college career.
Fritz's commitment to recruiting locally could be setting Houston up for success down the road. With the Cougars being a Big 12 championship contender, even if they are slim odds, recruits also view the university as a program that can compete with some of the best in college football.