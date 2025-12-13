Houston Cougars Open Up as Slight Favorites vs. LSU

One more game.

It’s the Houston Cougars and the LSU Tigers. For the final time of the 2025-26 campaign, both squads get to battle it out in the Kinder's Texas Bowl with a bunch of storylines coming after the regular season came to a close.

The Cougars finished with one of the better recruiting classes that they have ever had in recent history and snagged a 5-star quarterback on signing day, who was a huge addition to coach Willie Fritz’s program.

As for the Tigers, their coaching search had finally come to a close with the former Ole Miss coach moving from Oxford, Mississippi, to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to become the next head coach. Houston finished its season with a win over Baylor to move to 9-3, while LSU lost to Oklahoma to finish 7-5. But for now, both programs focus on what's left of the season to build on momentum for next year.

Houston 3-Point Favorites vs. LSU

After the College Football Playoff Committee released its final rankings for the rest of the postseason, the Cougars were chosen to be the No. 21 team in the country. LSU did not finish among the top 25 teams, even after the preseason hype that many expected them to be better than they were. Former coach Brian Kelly fell short of those expectations.

According to the ESPN Matchup Predictor, LSU is currently expected to have a 67.4 percent chance to pull out the victory, but Houston is a 3-point betting favorite. That likely fluctuates because, as time goes on, some players will opt out or choose to heal up rather than play in a meaningless game. At least to a handful of people.

This game might come down to the last possession if all the players who have played throughout the season are on the court. However, there are still a ton of questions about which players will give it a go. Some athletes will decide it is in their best interest to start preparing for the NFL Combine and NFL Draft so their stock doesn't plummet, and they are viewed differently by scouts.

For the Cougars, there will be a lot of intriguing news in the upcoming weeks on what a few of their seniors decide to do, including tight end Tanner Koziol, running back Dean Connors, and kicker Ethan Sanchez, who are all set to suit up for one last time for Coogs Nation. It is anticipated that quarterback Conner Weigman will be a full participant in the bowl game. As for the Tigers, it is uncertain on who their man under center will be. It could be Michael Van Buren Jr. or even Garrett Nussmeier.

Regardless of which roster each team goes into the matchup, the date, time, and destination are set.

Houston faces LSU at NRG Stadium on Saturday, December 27, at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN.